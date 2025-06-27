VIP
Trump Saves NATO
John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye
You Won't Be Surprised How Democrats Voted on Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Trump Just Dropped a Trade Bomb on Canada
Just Hours After SCOTUS Ruling, They Filed Another Challenge to Trump's Birthright Citizen...
President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill — America’s Retribution
Tom Homan Explodes While Calling For More ICE Funding
Trump Takes a Second Victory Lap by Brokering African Peace Deal
VIP
Jet-Setting Hypocrisy: Climate Preachers Burn Fuel to Party at Bezos’ $100 Million Wedding
Trump Delivers on TPS Promise: DHS Ends Protected Status for 500,000 Haitians
Reactions Pour in After Historic SCOTUS Ruling About Parental Rights in Education
VIP
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About 'Politically-Motivated Violence'
Chairman Comer Calls on Major Players From Biden White House to Appear for...
Is Kathy Hochul Supporting Mamdani for Mayor or Not?
Tipsheet

Leading Economist Admits Trump Outsmarted Everyone on Tariffs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 27, 2025 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A leading global economist admitted that President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy was far smarter than critics initially believed, even himself. While many warned that tariffs would harm the economy, Trump’s tough stance on trade forced key countries to come to the negotiating table and secured billions in new government revenue.

Advertisement

On Friday, Wall Street economist Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, acknowledged during a White House press conference that President Trump’s tariff policies may have outsmarted everyone. Back in April, Sløk predicted the tariffs would trigger a recession by summer. Yet now, halfway through the season, no such downturn has materialized. At the time, he warned that Trump’s tariffs would hurt small businesses and disrupt the flow of goods from China to the U.S.—a prediction that has yet to come true.

“This is the best question I've ever been asked... We're taking in hundreds of billions of dollars — no inflation whatsoever,” Trump said. 

However, Sløk suggested a potential approach: maintain the 30% tariffs on Chinese imports while imposing a 10% tariff on imports from all other countries. These countries would have a 12-month window to reduce non-tariff barriers and liberalize trade access. He added that extending the timeline by a year would give both other nations and U.S. businesses time to adjust to a new environment of permanently higher tariffs—and could also increase U.S. government revenue.

Recommended

John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Earlier this month, President Trump threatened to ramp up tariffs on steel and aluminum by 50 percent. 

“We are going to be imposing a 25% increase,” Trump told a crowd of steelworkers in Pittsburgh. “We’re going to bring it from 25% to 50%, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody’s going to get around that.”

Meanwhile, Trump postponed the planned 50 percent tariff on EU imports, initially slated for June, until July 9 while negotiations remain active. 

Tags:

TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye Matt Vespa
MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Trump Just Dropped a Trade Bomb on Canada Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Explodes While Calling For More ICE Funding Sarah Arnold
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Absolutely Wrecked Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Birthright Citizenship Opinion Matt Vespa
Just Hours After SCOTUS Ruling, They Filed Another Challenge to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye Matt Vespa
Advertisement