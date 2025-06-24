Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire
In Just 48 Hours, Trump Reshapes the Middle East and Silences Doubters
AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 24, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rushed to social media to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment following his bold and successful military operation that crippled Iran’s nuclear program. But the congresswoman’s grandstanding didn’t go unanswered—Trump fired back at the progressive Squad member, dismantling her baseless accusations. AOC’s response to Trump makes one thing clear: she’s out of her league when the heavy hitters step onto the field. 

“Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. "I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully."

In other words, as soon as Trump entered the conversation, she backed down, offering a very weak excuse for her earlier comments. 

“Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally b*mbing Iran and dragging us into war,’ she continued. “It only took you five months to break almost every promise you made.”

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, President Trump fired back at Ocasio-Cortez after she called for his impeachment, claiming he acted without permission in striking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Rather than acknowledging that Trump took bold action no other president dared to take—dismantling a nuclear program that poses a serious threat not only to the United States but to the world—the progressive congresswoman instead whined that she wasn’t included in the decision-making

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the “dumbest” people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment…” he wrote. “AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical. As the Doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it,’ meaning, I got every answer right. So go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!” 

