Scarborough Shocks Viewers with Rare Defense of Trump’s Iran Strike: 'Any President Would've Done It'

Hell may have just frozen over.

In a rare moment of clarity from the liberal media, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough left viewers stunned on Monday when he offered a surprising defense of President Donald Trump’s bold and strategic strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Known for his relentless criticism of Trump, Scarborough broke ranks with the left-wing echo chamber by acknowledging the strength and effectiveness of the president’s Operation Midnight Hammer.

During Monday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe,” Scarborough said he was not “championing either side,” but defended Trump's strikes on Iran’s nuclear program. He argued that any president, including Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush, would have felt compelled to act given Iran’s looming nuclear threat.

“I find it hard to believe that Bush 41, Bush 43, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, you know, go down the list, any president wouldn’t have felt compelled to take that strike,” he said. “What would Monday look like if he hadn’t have moved? If Iran wasn’t already at 60 percent [enrichment of uranium] and an ability to create nuclear weapons in a short matter of time, right?”

On Saturday, President Trump accomplished what no other president dared to do and crippled Iran’s nuclear facilities. Operation Midnight Hammer was seen as a tremor move that resulted in seamless execution, strategic clarity, and bold leadership.

Scarborough quoted Henry Kissinger, pointing out that foreign policy decisions often involve choosing between two difficult options, saying there is usually no clear right and wrong answer. The MSNBC host acknowledged that President Trump faced a tough call and ultimately made that choice, signaling a rare moment of understanding for Trump's decision-making on Iran.

Scarborough explained that diplomacy had already been exhausted before the U.S. strike on Iran, noting that both Trump and Turkish President Erdoğan had attempted to arrange a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, in Istanbul. However, talks collapsed when Khamenei went into hiding and stopped responding to electronic communications, leaving no diplomatic path forward.

“The military route became the possibility that previous presidents have ignored,” former BBC journalist Katty Kay said in response to Scarborough.