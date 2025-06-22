NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing

A female pilot was among the elite B-2 Stealth Bomber crew that unleashed the powerful bunker-buster strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites during Operation Midnight Hammer—yet the liberal media, rather than celebrating the Trump administration’s historic mission, chose to nitpick language.

Advertisement

On Sunday, The New York Times attempted to smear Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for referring to the pilots as “our boys on those bombers,” ignoring both the context behind the mission. Instead of praising the precision and bravery of America’s warriors—men and women alike—the Left once again decided to focuse on semantics.

“In the briefing, Hegseth referred to B-2 pilots as ‘our boys on those bombers,’ yet both men and women have been trained to fly them,” New York Times Pentagon reporter John Ismay wrote.

JUST IN: A female pilot was among the B-2 Stealth B*mber crew in Operation Midnight Hammer that dropped bunker-buster b*mbs on Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to Fox News.



The NYT tried to smear Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday by quoting him in a briefing referring… pic.twitter.com/llTgKEev1t — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 22, 2025

Ismay’s comments reflect a broader trend among Democrats who refuse to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s historic achievement, one that no previous administration managed to accomplish. Rather than giving credit where it’s due, they’ve resorted to accusations of sexism and renewed calls for impeachment.

Similarly to how Democrats were mocked for attempting to impeach President Trump over his decisive action against Iran’s nuclear program, The New York Times faced widespread ridicule for its petty criticism of Hegseth’s remarks.

They have 500 male pilots and 10 female pilots. — Billy the Kid 🇺🇸 (@1Saltyspider) June 22, 2025

What if it was said "Humans (Homo sapiens) or modern humans" piloted the aircraft - its that generic enough to replace "our boys on those bombers.” ?? — UFO Pilot (@GeodesRock49) June 22, 2025

Women who get to that level are one of the boys. — TexasMom (@TBell1589) June 22, 2025

I doubt she’s sitting around crying about whether or not she will be singled out and praised because she’s a woman. She’s a tough, courageous patriot and soldier, not a whiny liberal politician trying to score political points. — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) June 22, 2025

The female pilot isn’t going to cry because her feelings are hurt.



Unlike Jose. — HedleyLamarr 🇮🇱 ✊🐾 🎗️ (@HedleyLamarr10) June 22, 2025