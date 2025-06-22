Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran
Tipsheet

NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 22, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A female pilot was among the elite B-2 Stealth Bomber crew that unleashed the powerful bunker-buster strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites during Operation Midnight Hammer—yet the liberal media, rather than celebrating the Trump administration’s historic mission, chose to nitpick language. 

On Sunday, The New York Times attempted to smear Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for referring to the pilots as “our boys on those bombers,” ignoring both the context behind the mission. Instead of praising the precision and bravery of America’s warriors—men and women alike—the Left once again decided to focuse on semantics. 

“In the briefing, Hegseth referred to B-2 pilots as ‘our boys on those bombers,’ yet both men and women have been trained to fly them,” New York Times Pentagon reporter John Ismay wrote. 

Ismay’s comments reflect a broader trend among Democrats who refuse to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s historic achievement, one that no previous administration managed to accomplish. Rather than giving credit where it’s due, they’ve resorted to accusations of sexism and renewed calls for impeachment.

Similarly to how Democrats were mocked for attempting to impeach President Trump over his decisive action against Iran’s nuclear program, The New York Times faced widespread ridicule for its petty criticism of Hegseth’s remarks. 

