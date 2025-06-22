Flawless Execution: Vance Applauds Trump’s National Security Team for Crippling Iran’s Nuclear Program

As Vice President JD Vance pointed out, the precision and overwhelming success of the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities are more than just a military victory. They are a powerful testament to the flawless coordination within President Donald Trump’s national security team. From the Pentagon to the Middle East, Operation Midnight Hammer showcased seamless execution, strategic clarity, and bold leadership.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Vance praised President Trump’s national security team, calling it an incredible testament to the administration’s commitment to protecting American soil. He said that the operation, in which Trump ordered the U.S. to attack and destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, was a “perfect coordination” from Trump’s national security team.

“The operation last night is an incredible testament to American pilots and other service members, from General Caine and General Kurilla on down," Vance wrote on X. “While the media has attacked the president's senior team relentlessly, and tried to sow fake division, last night would have been impossible without perfect coordination and discretion from the president's national security team. I'm incredibly proud of them, and I know the president is, too.”

Two thoughts this morning:



The operation last night is an incredible testament to American pilots and other service members, from General Caine and General Kurilla on down.



While the media has attacked the president's senior team relentlessly, and tried to sow fake division,… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 22, 2025

During an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," Vance stopped short of claiming the U.S. had entirely destroyed Iran’s nuclear program, instead emphasizing that the strike had significantly set back Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

"I don't want to get into sensitive intelligence here, but we know that we set the Iranian nuclear program back substantially last night," Vance said. "Whether it's years or beyond that, we know it's going to be a very long time before Iran can even build a nuclear weapon if they want to."

Following the strike, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said the world should be thanking the U.S. for targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. He pointed out the irony that, after years of ignoring international oversight, Tehran is now turning to the UN to condemn those who finally put an end to its dangerous ambitions.

“After decades in which Iran trampled on and ignored all the international community's oversight mechanisms - it has now remembered the UN institutions and seeks to condemn those who stopped their malicious plans," Danon said on Sunday. “The U.S. and Israel do not deserve any condemnation, but rather an expression of gratitude for making the world a safer place.”

His remarks come as the United Nations Security Council prepares for an emergency session, with Russia and China pushing a resolution to condemn both the United States and Israel for the strikes.