Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Fumes That Trump Didn't 'Holla' for Her Permission Before Hitting Iran

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 22, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett’s latest tone-deaf outrage proves once again that some Democrats care more about political posturing than national security. Instead of applauding President Donald Trump’s decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, a move that will protect American lives and interests, Crockett is mad that Trump didn’t “holla” at her first to ask for permission.

Just hours after President Trump accomplished what no other leader dared—crippling Iran’s nuclear program—Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) took to social media in a tirade, fuming that the president didn’t ask for her “permission” to carry out the strike. She failed to acknowledge that the mission was deliberately kept under tight wraps, known only to a select group of top planners and key leaders to preserve tactical surprise and ensure its success.

“I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is,” Crockett said. “If you Google war and authority and Constitution, you're gonna see Congress. He could have hollared at us on Monday.” 

“Everything [Trump] does is against the law,” Crockett continued. 

Crockett is not the only one fuming over Trump’s decisive move. 

Democrat Rep. Sean Casten (IL) argued that the real issue isn’t Iran’s nuclear program, but the limits of presidential power. He insisted that no president has the authority to launch military strikes on another country without Congressional approval—unless there’s an immediate threat to the U.S.—and called Trump’s strike a clear impeachable offense.

"I’m not saying we have the votes to impeach. I’m saying that you DO NOT do this without Congressional approval,” Casten said. 

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) echoed Casten’s criticism of President Trump’s “unauthorized” strikes on Iran, labeling them a dangerous and reckless escalation in an already volatile Middle East. Both lawmakers insisted that Trump carried out the attack "without congressional authorization.”

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” AOC said. 

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also condemned the strikes on Iran, claiming it was “unconstitutional for a president to initiate a war like this without Congress.” 

IRAN JASMINE CROCKETT

