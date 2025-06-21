Netanyahu: 'Trump and the United States Acted With A Lot of Strength'

In a powerful show of unity, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump’s bold strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, reaffirming their common belief in “peace through strength.” Netanyahu echoed a sentiment he and Trump have long championed: “First comes strength, then comes peace.” He commended the United States for acting decisively, saying Trump demonstrated the strength that deters aggression and upholds stability in a dangerous region.

On Saturday, President Trump announced that his administration completed a “very successful” attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. He confirmed that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow, and that all planes are safely on their way home.

Netanyahu congratulated Trump in a formal statement, saying that the U.S. "acted with a lot of strength" in its strikes on the Iranian nuclear program. He praised the president’s strike on Iran's nuclear facilities as a historic and bold move, stating that the U.S. demonstrated unmatched strength and did what no other nation could. He asserted that Trump’s actions would be remembered as a decisive effort to prevent the world’s most dangerous regime from obtaining the world’s most dangerous weapons.

“First comes strength, then comes peace,” Netanyahu said. “And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

"Thank you, President Trump. Tonights action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do." — Benjamin Netanyahu.pic.twitter.com/4IJe4bj9ZJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025

“Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu continued. “In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons.”

According to reports, Trump and Netanyahu spoke after the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear sites. The U.S. also reportedly gave Israel a heads-up before it carried out the strikes.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar supported President Trump's strikes on Iran, declaring that the president "etched his name in golden letters in the annals of history."

"Tonight, President of the United States Donald Trump etched his name in golden letters in the annals of history. Through his courageous decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, he has proven beyond doubt that he deserves the title 'Leader of the Free World.' He will forever be remembered as a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel," he said.