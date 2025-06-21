Democrats Plot to Inflate 2030 Census With Illegal Immigrants to Secure House Seats

In a blatant power grab, New York City’s Democratic leadership is pushing to include illegal immigrants in the 2030 Census. By inflating population counts with non-citizens, Democrats aim to secure more congressional seats, more federal funding, and more influence, all while sidelining the voices of lawful residents.

According to a New York Times report, “a coalition of elected officials, community activists, and labor and civic leaders in New York City” is planning for the 2030 census by including illegal aliens, fearing they will lose at least two of their 26 seats in the House. The 2023 census data analyzed by the Migration Policy Institute found that more than 4.5 million illegal immigrants live in New York. This makes up about 23.1 percent of the population. Of those, about 1.8 million are illegal aliens.

There is increasing concern over the Trump administration's immigration raids and a renewed effort by Republicans to require the census to ask about U.S. citizenship and exclude noncitizens from the population counts used to determine congressional representation. The growing concerns over the next census are happening alongside broader concerns, including budget cuts and a hiring freeze under the Trump administration.

The Director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation, Lora Ries, explained that illegal immigrants are included in the Census count, even though they cannot vote, and those population numbers are then used to determine congressional districts and Electoral College votes.

“It gives them more headcount and therefore more districts,” Ries said.

This comes as Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clark (D-NY) said she wants to impeach President Donald Trump because he put an end to the anti-ICE protests that have tormented cities across the nation. In an unhinged moment, Clark openly suggested that stopping the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants is worth impeaching a duly elected president over. Clark has also boasted about her efforts to prioritize the needs of illegal immigrants and that she wants illegal aliens coming into the United States.