Here's What Ben Ferguson Said That Triggered Another Meltdown on CNN
Say Hello To My Li’l Friend
Senate Can Save Health Savings Accounts for Americans
Between Turban and Crown: Why Reza Pahlavi Is No Answer to Iran’s Crisis
'Alligator Alcatraz': Florida's AG Has a New Idea for Dealing With Illegal Aliens
Gavin Newsom Has His Next Stunt in Mind: Challenging JD Vance to a...
Illegal Venezuelan Gang Member Charged With Attempted Murder of Federal Officer in Nebrask...
Rational by Other Standards
America's Foundation: The Imago Dei and Why it Matters
Justice Clarence Thomas’s Wise Words About 'Experts'
Replacing Coal Energy From Cholla With Solar and Batteries Could End Up Costing...
Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Marks Major Victory for American Students
Why Conservatives Must Lead on Securing AI
Your Retirement Is at Risk When Corporations Get Political
Tipsheet

Democrats Plot to Inflate 2030 Census With Illegal Immigrants to Secure House Seats

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 21, 2025 10:30 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

In a blatant power grab, New York City’s Democratic leadership is pushing to include illegal immigrants in the 2030 Census. By inflating population counts with non-citizens, Democrats aim to secure more congressional seats, more federal funding, and more influence, all while sidelining the voices of lawful residents.

Advertisement

According to a New York Times report, “a coalition of elected officials, community activists, and labor and civic leaders in New York City” is planning for the 2030 census by including illegal aliens, fearing they will lose at least two of their 26 seats in the House. The 2023 census data analyzed by the Migration Policy Institute found that more than 4.5 million illegal immigrants live in New York. This makes up about 23.1 percent of the population. Of those, about 1.8 million are illegal aliens.

There is increasing concern over the Trump administration's immigration raids and a renewed effort by Republicans to require the census to ask about U.S. citizenship and exclude noncitizens from the population counts used to determine congressional representation. The growing concerns over the next census are happening alongside broader concerns, including budget cuts and a hiring freeze under the Trump administration.

The Director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation, Lora Ries, explained that illegal immigrants are included in the Census count, even though they cannot vote, and those population numbers are then used to determine congressional districts and Electoral College votes.

Recommended

Here's What Ben Ferguson Said That Triggered Another Meltdown on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“It gives them more headcount and therefore more districts,” Ries said.

This comes as Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clark (D-NY) said she wants to impeach President Donald Trump because he put an end to the anti-ICE protests that have tormented cities across the nation. In an unhinged moment, Clark openly suggested that stopping the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants is worth impeaching a duly elected president over. Clark has also boasted about her efforts to prioritize the needs of illegal immigrants and that she wants illegal aliens coming into the United States. 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Ben Ferguson Said That Triggered Another Meltdown on CNN Matt Vespa
'Alligator Alcatraz': Florida's AG Has a New Idea for Dealing With Illegal Aliens Madeline Leesman
Say Hello To My Li’l Friend Kevin McCullough
The Letter the MN Assassin Suspect Wrote to the FBI Is Insane Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Has His Next Stunt in Mind: Challenging JD Vance to a Debate Rebecca Downs
Israel's Stunning Victory Over Iran -- And 2 Big Lies Debunked Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Ben Ferguson Said That Triggered Another Meltdown on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement