Ana Navarro Begs Obama to Break Silence and Attack Trump: 'This Is an American Nightmare'

The View co-host Ana Navarro is now publicly begging former President Barack Obama to step in and denounce President Donald Trump, whom she called an “American nightmare.” Navarro’s plea underscores just how reliant Democrats have become on legacy figures to do their heavy lifting, and rather than offer solutions or address real issues, the focus remains on vilifying Trump and stoking fear.

During a segment on The View, Ana Navarro urged Barack Obama to speak out against the Trump administration, arguing that former presidents have a responsibility to break with tradition and publicly condemn Trump for the good of the country.

“In normal times, former presidents would remain quiet and not criticize or attack the current president, particularly in year one when it was the honeymoon period. Well, this isn’t the honeymoon period. It’s a nightmare. It’s an American nightmare. These are not normal times," Navarro said.

While co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines defended Obama's decision to stay out of the spotlight amid recent conversations about his influence in the Democratic Party, Navarro took a different stance. She acknowledged that Obama seemed content, focusing on making money and producing films. Still, she argued that he was responsible for speaking out against Trump, whom she believed poses a serious threat to the country.

“They’re not waiting for a great White knight or a Black knight or a Latino knight to drive them out of the forest into the wilderness. They're doing it upon themselves,” she said. “America is in danger. Our democratic values are in danger. I think if you feel that way, each and every one of us has to do everything we absolutely can. Some of us have a bigger voice. Some of us have a smaller voice.”

Navarro isn’t alone in expressing disappointment over Obama’s silence on Trump. Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Institute, called it “heartbreaking” that Obama has chosen to give up his “megaphone” at a time when no one else has the same influence.

“There are many grandmas and Rachel Maddow viewers who have been more vocal in this moment than Barack Obama has,” he said