Fox Hosts Slam Whoopi Goldberg’s Iran Comparison: 'It’s Not Even the Same Universe'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 20, 2025 7:30 PM
In yet another out-of-touch comparison, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg sparked backlash after claiming that Black Americans are treated similarly to women and gay people in Iran, a country known for brutal oppression, public executions, and systemic human rights abuses.

During a segment on The View this week, Goldberg got into a dispute with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who pushed back on Goldberg’s comments, saying that the U.S. of 2025 is different from Iran, to which Goldberg.

 “[N]ot if you’re black,” Goldberg argued. 

Griffin, who has Iranian heritage, tried to point out that women can’t even dress like she is on the show in Iran. However, Goldberg shouted her down. 

“Are her kids gonna get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood,” Goldberg said, saying that Black Americans weren’t allowed to vote until 1965. 

Griffin shot back, noting that Iranians don’t even have free and fair elections and that women are often physically abused by Iranian authorities for not wearing their hijabs properly. 

“It’s not even the same universe,” she said. “They can’t go out of their house!” 

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany schooled Goldberg on her absurd comment, saying The View host needs a lesson on the reality of life in Iran. McEnany highlighted the case of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died after being arrested and abused by Iran’s morality police for not properly wearing her hijab. McEnany uses this example to underscore the brutality of the Iranian regime and imply that Goldberg’s comparison is both ignorant and offensive. 

This Is Why Trump Is Giving Iran Two Weeks to Give Up Its Nuclear Ambitions Jeff Charles
"Yeah, and they do kill you. Harris, listen to this from PBS based on a UN report. The Iranian government cracked down and killed 500 people, 200,000 detained, this included children,” McEnany said. “This is hard to listen to, but apparently, they kill people with shotguns, assault rifles, submachine guns and a pattern of shooting people intentionally in the eye, some of those detained faced sexual violence, including rape, threat of rape, forced nudity, groping and electrocution of their genitals. Welcome to Iran, Whoopi Goldberg, but apparently it’s harder to live in this country.”

Fox News co-host Kennedy cited a PBS report based on UN findings that detailed severe human rights abuses by the Iranian government. She noted that Iran has killed 500 people and detained 200,000—including children—using brutal methods like firearms and targeted violence. Kennedy also described reports of detainees facing sexual assault and torture. Her message was clear: comparing life in the U.S. to Iran is not only inaccurate but also ignores the horrific realities faced by people living under the Iranian regime. 

Social media users hit back against Goldberg, calling out her idiocracy. 

IRAN

This Is Why Trump Is Giving Iran Two Weeks to Give Up Its Nuclear Ambitions Jeff Charles
