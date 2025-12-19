New Emails Show the Biden White House Coordinated Directly With the DOJ to...
Tipsheet

Markwayne Mullin Just Nuked Bernie Sanders for Refusing to Help Kids With Cancer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 19, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Senator Bernie Sanders is this year's Grinch. The Vermont socialist who has championed healthcare as a right and wants Medicare for all suddenly found a group of people he doesn't want to have access to healthcare: kids with cancer.

Yes, you read that right. A week before Christmas, Bernie Sanders cast the vote that blocked the bipartisan Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act.

In a press release from Senator Mullin, the Give Kids a Chance Act would have improved "outcomes for children with cancer by advancing (or promoting) critical research and ensuring they have access to essential treatments."

Senator Mullin requested unanimous consent to pass the legislation, and Sanders objected. Why? Because of Obamacare and playing politics.

Mullin went absolutely nuclear on Sanders.

Mullins said, "I’m talking about giving kids a chance…it has nothing to do with politics…You know, this time of the year, at Christmas, we talk about Grinches all the time, right? They go in, and they steal the kids’ gifts, but at the end of the show, their hearts grow bigger, and they give the gift back, and they allow kids to be excited about Christmas morning.

Related:

BERNIE SANDERS CONGRESS HEALTHCARE SOCIALISM

"What’s happened right here in front of us: The Grinch is stealing kids’ lives, and they’re stealing hope from the families, hopes from the families that might have an opportunity just to try for a political agenda. And I hope to God that every single family that’s going through this will hold the Senator for Vermont accountable, and the state of Vermont will hold him accountable too, because he’s playing with kids’ lives. He’s literally killing kids in front of us because of his political movement, and it is ridiculous. It is therefore I object.”

Earlier this month, the House passed the bill on a unanimous voice vote.

The only person who messed with kids' lives is Bernie Sanders.

That's what socialists do.

Mullins vows to keep fighting.

And today, Bernie Sanders will discuss why healthcare is a right.

Except for kids with cancer, right before Christmas.

