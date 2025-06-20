CNN Anchor: No Evidence Sanctuaries Keep ICE from Doing Its Job

On CNN NewsNight, host Abby Phillip claimed that there’s “no evidence” that sanctuary cities have interfered with ICE from doing its job. However, sanctuary policies restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE, making it harder to locate, detain, and deport illegal immigrants with criminal records.

While discussing immigration, Push Digital Group Vice President and former National Press Secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, T.W. Arrighi, emphasized, “I want to put the focus on the politicians who run sanctuary cities and states that prevent ICE from doing its job. That, to me, is just as important a story as miscarriages of justice.”

In response, Phillips said “I don’t think that there is any evidence, any evidence at all, that, the idea that there are sanctuary cities, which existed under Trump 1, Biden, Obama, George W. Bush, sanctuary cities have been around for a long time, and ICE has been able to do their jobs.”

“Obama deported a lot of people when sanctuary cities existed. So, where is the evidence that impeded his ability to deport?” She added.

However, there is ample evidence showing that sanctuary cities have publicly interfered with ICE raids.

For example, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) has limited cooperation with ICE agents on immigration enforcement, implementing policies that restrict local law enforcement from assisting ICE—such as refusing to honor detainer requests without a warrant—which critics argue hampers ICE operations.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has opposed cooperation with ICE, leading state and local agencies to limit information sharing and restrict ICE’s access to detainees, complicating federal enforcement efforts.

Additionally, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) has openly supported policies that restrict cooperation with ICE, including limiting access to jails and refusing to assist with ICE detainers—measures that opponents argue create safe havens and hinder federal immigration enforcement.

Sanctuary city leaders have often blamed ICE officials for emboldening illegal immigration and complicating federal enforcement efforts, sometimes escalating tensions and confrontations during raids.