No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?
She Got a Permit to Raise Chickens—Now the City Wants to Fine Her...
America First Means Crushing Terror: Trump Voters Stand Behind Israeli Offensive
Political Theater or Obstruction? NYC Democrat Candidate Detained After ICE Confrontation
ICE Agents Under Attack—and California Democrats Just Made It Worse
Fetterman: Israel Should’ve Taken Out Iran’s Supreme Leader—No Mercy
Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader
VIP
Democrat Believes Trump's ICE Deportations Is 'Impeachable' Offense
BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Calls Out False Reporting, UN for News of Attacks on...
VIP
Poll Shows Good News for Trump Fighting Antisemitism
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer...
Israeli Officials See War As Protecting US, Removing ‘Existential Threats’
Tipsheet

Russia Takes a Stand in Israel-Iran Conflict

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 17, 2025 5:30 PM
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russia has announced it will not get involved in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. While the Middle East edges closer to war, Moscow is opting to sit on the sidelines, signaling that despite its alliances with Tehran, it would rather let chaos unfold than risk entanglement.

Advertisement

According to multiple reports, analysts say the Kremlin is prioritizing its war in Ukraine and maintaining strong relations with Gulf nations that oppose a more powerful Iran. Russia's stance comes despite Iran’s past support, which provided Russia with drones early in the Ukraine invasion and helped Moscow establish a domestic drone production facility. Iran also signed a new strategic partnership treaty with President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

However, now that Iran is facing a significant conflict with Israel, Russia is nowhere to be found. 

The New York Times reported that Russia is steering clear of the Iran-Israel conflict to concentrate on its war in Ukraine and preserve valuable ties with Middle Eastern allies who are helping Moscow withstand Western sanctions. The report also notes that Putin shares concerns with both Israel and the United States over Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and suggests that Putin has a desire to strengthen ties with President Donald Trump, which means intervening on Iran’s behalf could jeopardize that strategic goal.

Recommended

Spain’s Eco-Fantasy Meets Reality — and Reality Wins Jon Sanders
Advertisement

This is a stark difference from a decade ago, when Russia intervened militarily in Syria to support Assad’s regime, which ultimately failed with Assad’s collapse in December. 

Additionally, analysts said that the Russian President is unlikely to intervene militarily or heavily arm Iran due to concerns about upsetting key partners like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and because Russian forces are already heavily committed in Ukraine. 

According to reports, Putin called both Israel and Iran after the initial conflict began and briefed President Trump on the content of his conversations. 

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spain’s Eco-Fantasy Meets Reality — and Reality Wins Jon Sanders
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital Sarah Arnold
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded? Matt Vespa
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer Was Epic. Abigail Johnson
Protester Showed Up to 'No Kings' Demonstration With a Gun—What Cops Found at His House Was Worse Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Spain’s Eco-Fantasy Meets Reality — and Reality Wins Jon Sanders
Advertisement