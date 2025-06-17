Russia Takes a Stand in Israel-Iran Conflict

Russia has announced it will not get involved in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. While the Middle East edges closer to war, Moscow is opting to sit on the sidelines, signaling that despite its alliances with Tehran, it would rather let chaos unfold than risk entanglement.

Advertisement

According to multiple reports, analysts say the Kremlin is prioritizing its war in Ukraine and maintaining strong relations with Gulf nations that oppose a more powerful Iran. Russia's stance comes despite Iran’s past support, which provided Russia with drones early in the Ukraine invasion and helped Moscow establish a domestic drone production facility. Iran also signed a new strategic partnership treaty with President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

However, now that Iran is facing a significant conflict with Israel, Russia is nowhere to be found.

The New York Times reported that Russia is steering clear of the Iran-Israel conflict to concentrate on its war in Ukraine and preserve valuable ties with Middle Eastern allies who are helping Moscow withstand Western sanctions. The report also notes that Putin shares concerns with both Israel and the United States over Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and suggests that Putin has a desire to strengthen ties with President Donald Trump, which means intervening on Iran’s behalf could jeopardize that strategic goal.

This is a stark difference from a decade ago, when Russia intervened militarily in Syria to support Assad’s regime, which ultimately failed with Assad’s collapse in December.

Additionally, analysts said that the Russian President is unlikely to intervene militarily or heavily arm Iran due to concerns about upsetting key partners like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and because Russian forces are already heavily committed in Ukraine.

According to reports, Putin called both Israel and Iran after the initial conflict began and briefed President Trump on the content of his conversations.