Tipsheet

New Border Numbers Are in: Zero Illegal Crossers Released Under Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 17, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

CBP released the May Monthly Border Numbers, showing that the United States didn’t need new legislation, all it needed was a new president. 

On Tuesday, in a stunning turnaround that underscores the effectiveness of President Trump's restored border policies, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the May border numbers showing zero illegal border crossings released into the interior of the United States. This is down from more than 62,000 just a year ago under the Biden administration. Additionally, illegal crossings between ports of entry have dropped by 93 percent year-over-year.

In May 2024, there were 117,905 border encounters under the Biden administration. Just one year and a new president later, there were just 8,725 encounters. 

“Under the leadership of this administration, CBP has received historic support, resulting in another 93 percent decrease in illegal crossings along the southwest border this month compared with last year,” Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP, said. “Border numbers continue to trend at historic lows, reinforcing the sustained success of our enforcement efforts in securing the homeland and protecting American communities.”

Additionally, in May 2025, CBP’s total number of encounters nationwide, including at ports of entry, averaged about 952 per day, making this the second-lowest average daily number of CBP encounters in history. This is a two percent decrease from April. 

The Trump administration has ramped up deportations of illegal immigrants, directing ICE to focus on sanctuary cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. In response, far-left agitators have sparked widespread unrest, staging violent protests against the enforcement actions. 

Border Czar Tom Homan said he believes sanctuary state and city leaders should be prosecuted for violating laws on harboring illegal aliens. He doubled down on President Trump’s promises of removing criminal illegal immigrants from America’s streets, saying that no amount of protesting will stop the administration from deporting illegal aliens. 

“We've got over 1,000 teams all across the country, operating today, operating tomorrow...you can do all of the protests you want, you can do all the violence you want. ICE will be back out there tomorrow morning,” Homan said. 

