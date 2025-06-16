Trump Warns People to Evacuate Tehran 'Immediately' in Stark Warning to Iran

President Donald Trump issued a bold warning on Monday, declaring that the United States will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon under any circumstances. In a decisive message, Trump urged Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran "immediately," signaling the seriousness of the threat posed by the Iranian regime.

"What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran! pic.twitter.com/9ZmI5ASlnY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2025

Trump’s remarks followed his headline-making decision at the G7 summit on Monday, where he refused to endorse a joint statement urging "restraint" between Israel and Iran. The proposed statement also sought to legitimize Iran’s nuclear ambitions under so-called "supervision"—something Trump firmly rejected. Tensions have flared between Iran and Israel, with both sides launching attacks over the past week. In a surprising turn, Iran has reportedly sought Trump’s intervention, appealing to him to help calm the conflict and deter Israel from carrying out additional strikes.

It is unclear whether the United States is going to bomb Iran. However, President Trump made it clear that Tehran had the opportunity to come to the table and negotiate a deal that could have defused tensions and averted conflict. Instead, Iran chose to escalate hostilities and reject diplomatic solutions, and must face the consequences. The president's message signals a stark difference from previous administrations, making it clear that empty threats are over and that any regime threatening U.S. allies or interests will be held fully accountable.