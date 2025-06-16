BREAKING: Trump Leaving G7 Early
Tipsheet

CA Dem Blasted for Medicaid Fearmongering After Voting to Hike Taxes, Gut Benefits, Undermine Security

Sarah Arnold
June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Democrat Dave Min (D-CA) took to X with a shameless display of fearmongering, falsely claiming that a 6-year-old boy in Orange County could lose vital Medicaid coverage. Min’s tweet is just the latest in a long line of misleading scare tactics aimed at attacking Republican-backed reforms. 

Min’s post falsely suggests efforts to protect taxpayers and rein in bloated entitlement programs amount to abandoning children. In reality, Republicans are working to safeguard Medicaid by cracking down on abuse and fraud, ensuring it serves the Americans who truly need it, not able-bodied adults or illegal immigrants who aren’t eligible.

Meanwhile, Min voted to raise taxes, eliminate jobs, and cut benefits for Californians. He supported forcing taxpayers to continue funding free health care for illegal immigrants, approved a 22 percent tax hike—the largest in American history—and backed policies allowing 1.4 million illegal immigrants to access SNAP and Medicaid. He also voted to slash over $65 billion from border security funding, putting the safety of Californians at risk.

Min is now attempting to mislead voters about his record by claiming Republicans want to cut Medicaid. Recent polls show strong public support for the GOP-backed bill, making Min’s vote against it a potential political liability heading into next fall.

The poll found that 72 percent of Americans support stricter work requirements for Medicaid, while 68 percent support ending fraud and abuse in Medicaid.

NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez criticized Min for casting a "radical" vote that the speaker, Martinez, claims harms his constituents by raising taxes, eliminating jobs, and weakening national security. Martinez framed the vote as a betrayal and vowed that California voters would be reminded of it through the next election.

“Dave Min is disgusting. He’s using a child to fearmonger and lie about Medicaid when the truth is, Dave Min is the one who voted to undermine the program and threaten health care coverage for kids. Dave Min should be ashamed,” Martinez said. 

