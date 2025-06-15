We Voted to Deport Every Single One of Them
Trump Orders ICE to Double Down on Deportations in Dem-Run Cities

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 15, 2025 11:00 PM
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to ramp up its operations in Democrat-run cities after massive anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles and other cities, leading to civil unrest. 

In a recent Truth Social post, President Trump directed ICE to intensify its deportation operations, specifically targeting sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. He commended ICE agents for their courage and resilience in the face of violent anti-ICE demonstrators, who have attacked officers with glass, Molotov cocktails, and other dangerous objects. Trump also criticized Democratic leaders, such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, for attempting to obstruct federal immigration enforcement. Bass and other Democrats have accused the administration of targeting “innocent illegal immigrants,” a contradiction in terms that underscores the broader disconnect between left-wing rhetoric and the rule of law.

However, Trump made it clear that anti-ICE protests won’t stand in the way of what he calls the “single largest mass deportation program in history.” Instead, he announced plans to expand deportation efforts in major cities where millions of illegal immigrants reside. He accused Democrats of encouraging illegal immigration to manipulate elections, expand their voter base, grow the welfare state, and deprive hardworking American citizens of good-paying jobs and benefits.

“These Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country, and actually want to destroy our inner cities— and they are doing a good job of it!” Trump wrote. There is something wrong with them.”

“I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our great and patriotic law enforcement officers to focus on our crime-ridden and deadly inner cities, and those places where sanctuary cities play such a big role!” His post continued. 

