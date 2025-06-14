Top MN Democrat Shot and Killed in a Targeted Attack
About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying...
I Was Told by the Liberal Media That These Actions Constituted an Insurrection
Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders
Justice Department Is Suing This State for Shielding Illegal Immigrants From Deportation
DHS Chimes in After Kardashian Calls Out ICE Enforcement Operations
Child Transitioning Is Not Progress. It's a Tragedy.
Trump Releases Statement After MN Dem Killed In 'Targeted Political Assassination'
Nicolle Wallace’s Take on the Alex Padilla Situation Is Something Else
Israel’s National Security Adviser: Only Trump Can Secure Deal to End Iran’s Nuclear...
Secretary Burgum Is Right to Stamp Out Radicalism in Our National Parks
Parents, Your Children Do Not Belong to the Government
Throwing a Flag at the FCC’s Overzealous Enforcement
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Prays for Rain on Trump’s Army Parade

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 14, 2025 10:30 AM
Townhall Media

Failed Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is again revealing his deep partisan disdain by mocking President Donald Trump’s upcoming parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary celebration of the U.S. Army. 

Advertisement

On Friday, Walz openly stated that he hopes Trump’s parade “looks and feels wrong,” even admitting he’s “praying for rain” to disrupt the event. Coming from a sitting governor and former National Guard member, his remarks are striking — and reflect what many see as the left’s deep-seated hostility not just toward President Trump, but toward any patriotic display associated with his leadership.

At the “What’s Next: Conversations on the Path Forward” event hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), Walz made it clear he’s rooting for bad weather in Washington, D.C. this weekend. Specifically, he expressed hope that rain would wash out Saturday’s parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army — an event that also doubles as a birthday celebration for President Trump.

Additionally, counterprotests organized by the group "No Kings" are set to take place across the country on Saturday, with Walz announcing he will speak at the D.C. event. Taking direct aim at Trump, Walz called him "incompetent at governing" and warned that the nation is in a "dangerous time" under his influence. He further claimed that the United States is "marching towards authoritarianism," echoing a growing narrative from the left as the 2024 election season intensifies.

Recommended

Trump Releases Statement After MN Dem Killed In 'Targeted Political Assassination' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Walz’s comments come after being grilled on Capitol Hill on Thursday for his obsession with China. 

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) called out Walz for past statements suggesting there’s no guaranteed protection for free speech when it involves misinformation or hate speech. In response, Crane sarcastically asked whether Walz picked up that view during one of his numerous visits to Communist China. The criticism intensified when Walz doubled down just a day later by declaring that China is the “voice in the world” and the country that holds the “moral authority.”

Editor’s Note: Don't miss our massive Patriot Sale as we celebrate Flag Day and our great U.S. Army’s 250th and President Trump's birthdays! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.

America is an exceptional country. Join us as we continue to fight to Make America Great Again.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Releases Statement After MN Dem Killed In 'Targeted Political Assassination' Sarah Arnold
About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work... Matt Vespa
Top MN Democrat Shot and Killed in a Targeted Attack Matt Vespa
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders Matt Vespa
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Releases Statement After MN Dem Killed In 'Targeted Political Assassination' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement