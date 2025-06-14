Tim Walz Prays for Rain on Trump’s Army Parade

Failed Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is again revealing his deep partisan disdain by mocking President Donald Trump’s upcoming parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary celebration of the U.S. Army.

On Friday, Walz openly stated that he hopes Trump’s parade “looks and feels wrong,” even admitting he’s “praying for rain” to disrupt the event. Coming from a sitting governor and former National Guard member, his remarks are striking — and reflect what many see as the left’s deep-seated hostility not just toward President Trump, but toward any patriotic display associated with his leadership.

At the “What’s Next: Conversations on the Path Forward” event hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), Walz made it clear he’s rooting for bad weather in Washington, D.C. this weekend. Specifically, he expressed hope that rain would wash out Saturday’s parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army — an event that also doubles as a birthday celebration for President Trump.

Additionally, counterprotests organized by the group "No Kings" are set to take place across the country on Saturday, with Walz announcing he will speak at the D.C. event. Taking direct aim at Trump, Walz called him "incompetent at governing" and warned that the nation is in a "dangerous time" under his influence. He further claimed that the United States is "marching towards authoritarianism," echoing a growing narrative from the left as the 2024 election season intensifies.

Walz’s comments come after being grilled on Capitol Hill on Thursday for his obsession with China.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) called out Walz for past statements suggesting there’s no guaranteed protection for free speech when it involves misinformation or hate speech. In response, Crane sarcastically asked whether Walz picked up that view during one of his numerous visits to Communist China. The criticism intensified when Walz doubled down just a day later by declaring that China is the “voice in the world” and the country that holds the “moral authority.”

