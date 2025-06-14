Suspect Who KiIIed Minnesota Dem Had 'NO KINGS' Fliers In His Car

The man who killed Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband on Saturday reportedly had “NO KINGS” fliers in his car. According to police officers, the suspect, who has still not been identified, had writings that mentioned the names of multiple lawmakers and other officials, including Sen. Tina Smith, in the fake police car they believe he used in the shooting of Hortman, her husband, Sen. John Hoffman (D), and his wife, Yvette.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home, while former Champlin Mayor Hoffman and his wife were both shot multiple times. The Hoffmans were hospitalized with serious injuries but are expected to recover. Authorities say the suspect referenced both couples in writings found during the investigation.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called the deaths of Hortman and her husband a “politically motivated assassination.”

Authorities say Champlin police initially responded to the scene at Hoffman’s residence, with backup from Brooklyn Park officers. Both Hoffman and his wife had been shot multiple times, according to officials. Around 3:30 a.m., officers arrived at Hortman’s home, where they spotted what looked like a police SUV with its emergency lights activated. The suspect reportedly emerged from the house and exchanged gunfire with police before fleeing the scene on foot.

Minneapolis's planned “No Kings” protests have reportedly been called off. Law enforcement is still urging the public to avoid any potential demonstrations throughout the city.

President Donald Trump released a statement on the shootings, saying the FBI would be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” He wrote on social media.