China Sounds Alarm Over Israel Strikes on Iran, Doubling Down on Support for Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions

China is reportedly “deeply concerned” after its close ally Iran suffered the loss of key terrorist leaders after Israel launched massive strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Instead of condemning Iran’s aggressive nuclear ambitions or its backing of terrorism, China is doubling down on support for a regime actively undermining peace in the Middle East.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated its concern over Israel’s strikes against Iran, informing Chinese nationals in the country to “closely monitor developments, remain calm, stay vigilant, and be fully prepared for potential attacks involving missiles, rockets, or drones.”

The communist country went on to defend Iran’s “sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” saying it is concerned about the “potential grave consequences of the operations.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that the recent escalation in the region harms everyone involved and that China is willing to play a constructive role in helping to ease the situation.

This comes after the Israeli government announced it had launched “Operation Rising Lion,” aimed at striking key Iranian military commanders and illegal nuclear sites to stop the regime from developing nuclear weapons. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes over Iran, targeting uranium enrichment plants along with the offices and homes of senior Iranian terrorist leaders.

China and Iran have developed a robust relationship over the past two decades. They share strategic interests, including economic cooperation and opposition to U.S. influence.

In 2021, China and Iran inked a 25-year cooperation deal that strengthened their trade, energy, infrastructure, and security partnership. Despite U.S. sanctions, China remains Iran’s biggest oil buyer, continuing to acquire Iranian crude through covert channels and barter deals. Reports also suggest China provides Iran with missile parts, drones, and cyber technology, although both nations have denied these claims.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with President Masoud Pezeshkian, a representative of Iran’s “supreme leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Xi expressed China’s support for Iran in protecting its national sovereignty, security, and dignity while steadily progressing its economic and social development. Xi also emphasized China’s commitment to strengthening and deepening friendly and cooperative relations with neighboring countries.

