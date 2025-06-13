Holdout GOP Senators Flip on Trump’s 'Big, Beautiful Bill' As Deal Nears Deadline

After weeks of hesitation and political posturing, the holdout GOP senators have finally had their wake-up call on President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” Despite strongly opposing Trump’s tax bill, several senators are now rallying behind the legislation the president promises will deliver real results, anything from strengthening the U.S. economy to securing the southern border and putting America first.

Reports indicate that some fiscally conservative senators who initially opposed Trump’s major tax cut bill are warming up. If this shift continues, the bill stands a good chance of passing by month’s end. Earlier, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) noted that the bill was facing major revisions, which could make it difficult to clear the House again before the July 4 deadline. This comes as several Republicans threaten to block the bill unless Thune agrees to deeper spending cuts to offset the significant rise in the national debt.

But the tide has turned.

For instance, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) appears to be softening his position on Trump’s bill.

“We all want to see President Trump succeed,” Johnson said this week. “Everybody is trying to help. That’s why, if I seem to have been striking a more hopeful tone, it’s because I am more hopeful.”

Just weeks ago, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Johnson took a firm stance against voting for the big, beautiful bill. He voiced concerns about the long-term impact Trump’s tax cuts could have on the nation’s fiscal stability.

Johnson also shared his concerns directly with the president, but sources say Trump remains optimistic about persuading Johnson to say yes. Behind-the-scenes talks have occurred between the two to negotiate a plan to bring the senator on board. Trump reportedly advised Johnson not to be “negative just to create leverage,” adding, “If you want to negotiate, we can do that privately. We’re all reasonable people.”

It appears those talks are making progress. Reports indicate that Trump is engaging in similar discussions with other Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Rick Scott (R-FL).

“I believe we’ll get a deal done. I’m doing everything I can to represent my state,” Scott said this week, striking a noticeably more cooperative tone than before.