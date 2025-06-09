McClain Backs Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' to Slash Taxes, Boost Economy, and Rein in Government Waste

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) is leading the charge to pass President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which she calls a commonsense tax relief package that puts more money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans. McClain’s push to lower taxes offers much-needed economic relief and a boost to everyday Americans, arguing that the legislation represents a clear step toward restoring financial freedom and strengthening the economy, something the Biden administration repeatedly failed to deliver.

McClain said that the Big, Beautiful Bill must get passed so that “Americans don’t see the biggest tax increase in their lifetime.” She argued that if it doesn’t get passed, just in Michigan, over 600,000 small businesses would see their tax rate go up to 43 percent, saying that would be “devastating.”

“If we don’t pass this bill, every middle-class, working American will see a tax increase,” McClain said. “If you don’t vote for this bill, you are advocating for the American people to have a tax increase.”

McClain emphasized that she'd prefer to see more money in the hands of the American people instead of the federal government. While critics argue the bill will raise the deficit, she stressed that when individuals have more disposable income, they buy homes, take vacations, and spend, boosting the economy and ultimately generating revenue that flows back to the government.

The bill would lower taxes for hard-working Americans, strengthen Medicaid, invest in the nation’s national defense, and secure money for border control.

McClain also touched on Democrats who claim the bill would affect people’s access to Medicaid. Instead, she said it would shore up Medicaid for the people who actually need it the most, such as pregnant women and disabled people, not illegal immigrants or MS-13 gang members.

“The Democrats don’t have a leg to stand on,” she said. “So, they have to fear-monger, they have to straight out lie because they can’t win just on the facts.”

The congresswoman doubled down on her support for the bill, stating that it aims to eliminate the fraud and abuse that have plagued the government for years under prior administrations.

The congresswoman said it was a “no-brainer” for President Trump’s proposed bill to get passed.