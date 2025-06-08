Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Newsom Flip-Flops on His 'Deranged' Comment About Pete Hegseth

Sarah Arnold
June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) flip-flopped on his response to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s call to deploy Marines to handle the LA anti-ICE riots. Initially, Newsom slammed Hegseth as acting “deranged” for even suggesting military intervention, only to backtrack hours later—now labeling Hegseth’s behavior as deranged.

Initially, Newsom said Hegseth was acting “deranged” over his threat to deploy Marines to the anti-ICE riots. However, after many called out his rhetoric, he quietly edited his X post, changing it to say, “This is deranged behavior.”

This is what Newsom’s original post read:

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens… This is deranged behavior.”

This is what it now reads: 

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens… This is deranged behavior.”

Newsom’s remark came after Hegseth warned that if the violence continues in Los Angeles, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will mobilize. This came after the governor slammed President Donald Trump for deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to stop the chaos. Newsom accused Trump of sending in the National Guard because he wants a “spectacle.” 

White House Press Secretary hit back at Newsom, saying, “Illegal criminal aliens and violent mobs have been committing arson, throwing rocks at vehicles, and attacking federal law enforcement for days.”

"Gavin Newsom has done nothing to stop this violence,” she continued. 

Leavitt said the governor should thank President Trump for bringing law and order to California, a “basic value that Newsom and his fellow Democrats have failed to uphold.” 

Critics slammed Newsom for allowing Los Angeles to descend into chaos while labeling Hegseth “deranged” for urging action to stop the violent riots. Instead of restoring order, Newsom has allowed truly deranged behavior to flourish in his state. Anti-ICE protesters were seen throwing rocks and other objects at law enforcement, setting fires in the streets, and physically interfering with ICE operations aimed at removing criminal illegal immigrants—not the innocent individuals the left-wing media often portrays.

