National Guard Rolls Into L.A. As Anti-ICE Riots Spiral Out of Control

The U.S. Northern Command confirmed on Sunday that the California National Guard began deploying to Los Angeles amid the anti-ICE riots. The troops will actively protect federal assets in LA County. However, the precise locations are not clear. The command said that some elements of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the California National Guard were already on the ground, while others were still deploying.

While Democrat leadership in that state stood back and did nothing to stop the protests, President Donald Trump took matters into his own hands. On Saturday night, he ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to the city after anti-ICE rioters became irate and violent. Critics slammed Democrats for calling the riots “peaceful” despite anti-ICE agitators throwing rocks and hurling Molotov cocktails at law enforcement.

#USNORTHCOM can confirm that elements of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the California National Guard have begun deploying to the Los Angeles area, with some already on the ground. Additional information will be provided as units are identified and deployed. pic.twitter.com/BxqZM2YG1G — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) June 8, 2025

The LAPD claimed that protestors exercised their First Amendment rights “responsibly.” It also said that local officers are prepared to respond to any potential acts of civil unrest, but said that Saturday ended without “incident.” However, video and photo evidence show that the protestors became violent by lighting vehicles on fire, throwing rocks at ICE, and assaulting officers. Yet, to the LAPD, this can all be considered “peaceful.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem backed Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles, saying the troops are there to “keep the peace” as anti-ICE protests spiral into violent riots. Noem warned that without swift action, the city could face a repeat of the 2020 chaos that left parts of America’s cities in flames. The National Guard’s presence, she said, is meant to restore order before things reach a breaking point.

“President Trump is putting the safety of the communities being impacted by these riots and by these protests that have turned violent, and he’s putting the safety of our law enforcement officers first," Noem said during an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation.”

Editor's Note: President Trump isn't going to allow lawlessness to reign in America. We will not have a repeat of 2020's "Summer of Love."

