Trump Vows to 'Liberate LA' as Anti-ICE Riots Rock City for Third Night

Los Angeles descended into further chaos for a third straight night as anti-ICE rioters blocked major freeways, set fires, and clashed with law enforcement. As the violence spiraled out of control, President Donald Trump vowed to restore law and order, deploying National Guard troops to protect federal officers and innocent citizens, all while progressive politicians continue to call the riots “peaceful protests.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, former LAPD Chief Michael Moore said he was seeking “God’s protection” for all the officers responding to the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles as the violence continues to wreck the city.

“To the brave men & women of LAPD/LASD facing chaos on our streets—may God place a hedge of protection around each of you as you protect life and property,” Moore wrote in a post on X. “This violence must be unequivocally denounced by all elected officials, regardless of party.”

Massive protesters flooded the 101 freeway in downtown LA, bringing traffic to a standstill. California State Highway Patrol officers attempted to disperse the demonstrators from the section of the freeway.

In response, Trump announced he is directing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to take all necessary actions to end the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles. He pledged to restore order, expel illegal immigrants, and "liberate" the city from what he called a "Migrant Invasion.” The president said he would send whatever is needed to maintain law and order in the state.

When asked on Sunday if he planned to invoke the Insurrection Act, Trump said it would depend on whether the situation met the definition of an insurrection. While he didn’t believe the unrest in Los Angeles rose to that level, he did label the rioters as “violent people” and made clear that the U.S. would not tolerate their behavior.

National Guard troops used pepper spray and flash bangs to break up a crowd of anti-ICE protesters after being hit with thrown objects. The soldiers are expected to remain stationed in LA County for as long as 60 days to help respond to the ongoing unrest.