What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots

Here’s the truth, and the truth you won’t get from watching mainstream media about the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles: Democrat leaders have completely abandoned law enforcement while emboldening criminal illegal immigrants and demonizing the Trump administration and federal authorities trying to keep American communities safe.

While streets turned violent and federal officers were under attack on Saturday, Democrat politicians stayed silent, or worse, blamed the chaos on those trying to uphold the law. However, don’t expect CNN or The New York Times to report that. With local and state officials refusing to do their jobs, President Donald Trump was once again forced to step in and take matters into his own hands by calling in the National Guard to fight back against the violent protestors.

In one incident posted on social media, anti-ICE protestors can be seen attempting to pull federal agents from their vehicles while throwing objects at them.

During an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles, anarchists attempted to pull federal agents from their vehicles and threw objects at them.



How long will the government let these anarchists get away with this ?

pic.twitter.com/YLLdOLyKqx — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 7, 2025

Conner at last night's anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles..🤯 pic.twitter.com/dlEc6Iazln — ClipX (@ClipXClipX) June 7, 2025

In another incident, it was reported that a fight broke out in Los Angeles, resulting in at least one person suffering stab wounds.

BREAKING: A large fight broke out at the Los Angeles Anti-ICE protest resulting in at least one person suffering stab wounds.



An individual was seen being escorted away by police shortly after the attack.



🎥 @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/I1bysFDzZe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025

On top of that, chaos erupted as vandals struck, clashes intensified, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers were forced to deploy crowd-control munitions to disperse the unruly crowd.

🚨 BREAKING: Protest in Los Angeles have turned VIOLENT! Vandalism erupts, clashes break out, and DHS police deploy less-than-lethal measures to scatter the crowd!



Los Angeles has FALLEN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I5AB3t7uTy — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 7, 2025

And you can be sure the media won’t show you this: ICE agents’ vehicles were attacked, with videos capturing rocks smashing windshields, all thrown by anti-ICE agitators.

🇺🇸🗞️ CBP agents in Paramount, CA, were attacked with rocks during an anti-ICE protest, with videos showing their vehicle windshield shattering, highlighting the dangers they face.



Additionally, this incident follows recent ICE operations in Los Angeles that resulted in the… pic.twitter.com/pvlO848rkY — Xnews_with_Grok (@Xnews_with_grok) June 7, 2025

However, this is what the leftist media, such as MSNBC, will report on. During Saturday's live coverage, MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff accused ICE of "striking fear into the heart of people all throughout this community."

He said people are "very" upset that President Donald Trump is following through on his promises by removing criminal illegal immigrants from American communities. According to him, Trump’s deportation efforts are met with intolerance on the streets of Los Angeles, where ICE raids are seen as unnecessary tactics to create chaos and fear. He claimed the raids target "ordinary" people, spreading a "massive" sense of fear.

"Undocumented people are in every facet of life here in Los Angeles," Soboroff said. "They are our neighbors, they are our coworkers, they are in our schools."