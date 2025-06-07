Trump to Musk: Support Dems and Face Consequences

President Donald Trump is sending a stern warning to Elon Musk, cautioning that there will be “serious consequences” if the billionaire tech mogul decides to throw his financial weight behind the Democratic Party. Trump’s bold statement reflects the growing tensions between the president and Musk. He states that he has no interest in mending the relationship after Musk blasted Trump on social media.

During a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said that Musk will face consequences if he begins funding the Democratic Party. However, the president did not indicate what those consequences would look like. When asked if he thought his relationship with Musk was over, Trump responded, “I would assume so, yeah.”

Trump’s warning follows a public rift with Elon Musk, triggered by the tech billionaire’s criticism of the president’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which Musk argued would significantly increase the national debt. Musk, who donated over $250 million to Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle, has claimed that his financial backing was instrumental in Trump’s re-election and securing GOP majorities in both the House and Senate.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk also accused Trump of being named in the Epstein files, which, according to him, is why he won’t release them to the public.

In response, Trump posted on X that while he doesn’t “mind Elon turning against [him],” he believes Musk should have voiced his opposition much earlier. He also defended the legislation, calling it “one of the greatest bills ever presented to Congress.”