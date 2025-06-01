BREAKING: Ukraine Launches Attack at Russia, Destroys Dozens of Warplanes

Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack inside Russian territory, destroying dozens of Russian warplanes. Officials reveal the operation took a year and a half to plan and was personally overseen by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Sunday, Ukrainian forces carried out a major drone strike that destroyed 40 Russian warplanes across several airfields deep inside Russian territory. The attack followed a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine just one day before the two sides were scheduled to meet for renewed peace talks in Istanbul. Ukrainian officials said the operation, which involved drones covertly transported in containers by truck, targeted multiple bases, including Belaya Air Base in Russia’s Irkutsk region—more than 2,500 miles from Ukraine. It was the first confirmed appearance of a Ukrainian drone in that region, according to local Governor Igor Kobzeva, who noted the incident did not threaten civilians. Reports say 41 aircraft were hit, including A-50 surveillance planes and long-range Tu-95 and Tu-22M bombers.

President Donald Trump and his administration were reportedly not warned of the attack.

The attack occurred the same day President Zelensky announced that Ukraine would send a delegation to Istanbul, Turkey, for a second round of peace talks with Russia scheduled for Monday.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state, and our people," Zelensky said.

Russia has used its Tupolev Tu-95 and Tu-22 long-range bombers in the past to fire missiles at Ukrainian targets. At the same time, its A-50 aircraft serve a different role—helping to identify air defense systems, track guided missiles, and coordinate strike operations.