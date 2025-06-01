Who Let This Comedian on CNN? What an Interesting Interview.
Tipsheet

Israeli Hostage Details How Hamas' Behavior Changed 'Immediately' for the Better After Trump Was Elected

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 01, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

A recently freed Israeli hostage revealed that his treatment by Hamas militants noticeably improved after Donald Trump was elected president, despite the hostage saying that the terrorist group wanted former Vice President Kamala Harris to win the 2024 election. He said Hamas believed her leadership would be more favorable to their agenda.

Former Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov told CNN that his Hamas captors “immediately” treated him better after Trump won the election. He said that the terrorist group was terrified of Trump and began giving him more food and stopped spitting on him once they heard he had defeated Harris. 

“[The terrorists] were very scared of [Trump]. They wanted Kamala to be elected,” Shem Tov said. “But as soon as Donald Trump was elected, they understood he wants to bring the hostages back home. So immediately, the way they treated me changed. More food, [they] treated me better. Stopped cursing me. Stopped spitting on me.”

Shem Tov was taken captive by Hamas terrorists during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. He endured over 500 grueling days in captivity under horrific conditions. He said he had lost over 50 pounds and survived on biscuits and salty water. ,

CNN host Bianna Golodryga asked Shem Tov whether he thought the improved treatment was due to Hamas believing a deal was imminent, and he responded that he did believe that to be the case. 

Shem Tov credited President Trump for his release, telling the president he believes God sent Trump to secure his freedom and that of the remaining hostages.

“My family and, I, myself, we believe you’ve been sent by God to release us. You really helped. You have the power to do it,” he told Trump during a March visit to the White House.  

On Saturday, I reported that Hamas agreed to release ten living hostages in response to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal in Gaza. According to the deal, the terrorist group stated that Israel would release several Palestinian prisoners, terms the White House says Israel has approved as part of Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan.

