Tipsheet

Trump Gets the Last Laugh After Dems Accuse POTUS of Deporting Sick 4-Year-Old

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 01, 2025 4:30 PM
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald Trump is having the last laugh as several Democrats' accusations against him turn out to be completely false.

According to left-wing reports, Sofia Vargas, a four-year-old girl with a rare condition called short bowel syndrome, which requires 14 hours worth of intravenous nutrition per day, is being deported along with her family. Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), say the Trump administration is ordering the family to return to Mexico, where the little girl’s death will be imminent due to the lack of health care treatment there. 

“The @GOP are sending a 4-year-old off to her death without a care in the world. It’s sick,” Newsom wrote on X. 

“A 4-year-old girl was legally admitted to the U.S. to access essential healthcare for a life-threatening condition,” Padilla wrote on X. “Now, the Trump Administration is forcing her family to leave — despite doctors warning it could kill her.” 

Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-TX) said that if “Trump has his way, she will die.” 

However, according to an official statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Sofia is not currently facing deportation, and her family’s application for humanitarian parole remains under review.

“Any reporting that Vargas and her family are actively being deported are FALSE,” the statement read. “This family applied with USCIS for humanitarian parole on May 14, 2025, and the application is still being considered.”

The family arrived in the United States in July 2023 through the Biden administration’s CBP One app and was granted humanitarian parole to obtain medical treatment for Sofia. They were given an emergency visa in 2023, allowing them to travel to Los Angeles, where she's been getting treatment since. 

According to the family, they first received a notice from immigration authorities and then a termination of their legal authorization to be in the U.S. However, the family’s attorney even believes this may have been a mistake and has filed a petition requesting an extension of her temporary humanitarian status due to her ongoing medical needs.

