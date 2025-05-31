Secret Service Whistleblower Says Biden Would Get Lost in Most Absurd Places — Including His Closet

A Secret Service whistleblower is raising new concerns about former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and just how mentally incapable he was during his time in the White House. According to the agent, Biden was so disoriented at times that he would get lost in his own closet, saying that the Secret Service agent was actually assigned to keep track of the 82-year-old former president. The claim comes after Biden announced last week that he was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer.

During an appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that a whistleblower told him Biden would often stumble around the White House residence and struggle to find his way out of the narrow corridors, especially his closet.

“He told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House,” Hawley said. “I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn’t find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. This is outrageous. We were lied to.”

Hannity asked the senator if he believed the Biden cognitive decline scandal was the biggest cover-up in U.S. history, to which Hawley replied, “No.” He added that the Democratic Party isn’t solely to blame—the media also shares responsibility. Hawley emphasized that the press plays a crucial role in America by reporting the truth, but accused the liberal media of betraying the country for years in pursuit of power, saying they must be held accountable.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has launched an investigation into allegations that Biden’s staff may have used autopen technology to sign executive orders and other documents without his direct involvement. An analysis by the Heritage Foundation suggests that Biden likely relied on an autopen to sign nearly all official papers during his presidency. This raises serious concerns that Biden may not have been making decisions himself, with key inner circle members effectively running the country over the past four years.