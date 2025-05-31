VIP
Why I'm Enjoying These Trump Days More Than Ever
CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump
Joy Behar Just Unveiled the Worst Plan Ever to Win Back Male Voters
MIT Just Banned Its Class President — You Won’t Be Surprised to Find...
This Is Why Violent Criminals in NYC Aren’t Afraid of Cops Anymore
Imagine If…
Feds Are Investigating an Effort to Impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie...
Biden Lashes Out at Jake Tapper Over Book: 'I Could Beat the Hell...
VIP
HBO Sparks Backlash for Nun-Virginity Scene: Viewers Say Hollywood Mocks Christianity Agai...
Whistleblower: Biden Admin Discriminated Against White Farmers in Race-Based Loan Forgiven...
Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal, But Israel Calls Terms...
Trump Was Asked About Pardoning Diddy. Here's How He Responded.
Dems Use Obese Woman to Court Male Voters
'It’s Just Wonderful': Pittsburgh Steelworkers Praise Trump After President Saves U.S. Ste...
Tipsheet

Secret Service Whistleblower Says Biden Would Get Lost in Most Absurd Places — Including His Closet

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 31, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A Secret Service whistleblower is raising new concerns about former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and just how mentally incapable he was during his time in the White House. According to the agent, Biden was so disoriented at times that he would get lost in his own closet, saying that the Secret Service agent was actually assigned to keep track of the 82-year-old former president. The claim comes after Biden announced last week that he was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer.

Advertisement

During an appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that a whistleblower told him Biden would often stumble around the White House residence and struggle to find his way out of the narrow corridors, especially his closet.

“He told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House,” Hawley said. “I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn’t find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. This is outrageous. We were lied to.”

Hannity asked the senator if he believed the Biden cognitive decline scandal was the biggest cover-up in U.S. history, to which Hawley replied, “No.” He added that the Democratic Party isn’t solely to blame—the media also shares responsibility. Hawley emphasized that the press plays a crucial role in America by reporting the truth, but accused the liberal media of betraying the country for years in pursuit of power, saying they must be held accountable.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has launched an investigation into allegations that Biden’s staff may have used autopen technology to sign executive orders and other documents without his direct involvement. An analysis by the Heritage Foundation suggests that Biden likely relied on an autopen to sign nearly all official papers during his presidency. This raises serious concerns that Biden may not have been making decisions himself, with key inner circle members effectively running the country over the past four years.

Recommended

CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump Matt Vespa
Joy Behar Just Unveiled the Worst Plan Ever to Win Back Male Voters Jeff Charles
Dems Use Obese Woman to Court Male Voters Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk Cooked The New York Times in the Oval Office...and Trump's Reaction Was Hilarious Matt Vespa
Biden Lashes Out at Jake Tapper Over Book: 'I Could Beat the Hell Out of Both of Them' Sarah Arnold
Jasmine Crockett Was Asked About the 2026 Dem Midterm Playbook. Her Answer Was a Disaster. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement