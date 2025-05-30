Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez Joins AOC in Renewed Push to Abolish ICE

Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), already known for his inflammatory history of anti-ICE rhetoric, is once again drawing scrutiny after resurfaced tweets found that he was bragging about voting against the commonsense Laken Riley Act—a bill aimed at deporting violent illegal immigrants. Vasquez, who previously called for defunding ICE and compared immigration enforcement to authoritarian regimes, doubled down by invoking the deportation of alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a political talking point. His remarks come on the heels of Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (NY) latest fundraising email urging support to “defund ICE,” signaling a renewed push from the far left to undermine border enforcement.

Advertisement

“I believe that ICE, an agency that was just formed in 2003 during the Patriot Act era, is a rogue agency that should not exist,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

In 2020, in response to a tweet, “Climate Justice policy must also abolish ICE and CBP.” Vasquez responded, “The only ICE we need to be melting.”

He also retweeted a now-deleted tweet saying, “ICE is committing genocide,” therefore American taxpayers are “funding genocide.” Vasquez also previously called for shutting down ICE detention facilities, calling them “horrible, racist prisons.”

“Gabe Vasquez is in lockstep with AOC and the most extreme, unhinged agenda of the far left, leading the charge to abolish ICE. Vasquez shamelessly puts criminal illegal immigrants ahead of hardworking New Mexicans, endangering families, betraying law enforcement, and turning his back on the very people he was elected to serve,” NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said in a statement.

After AOC’s comments, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson questioned where there congresswoman is while people in her district are have been killed, maimed, and raped by criminal illegal aliens that have been allowed to roam free due to New York’s “sanctuary” policies.

“AOC, Democrat Party leader, calls for abolishing ICE. Meanwhile, the brave men and women of ICE get dangerous criminal illegal immigrants off our streets and protect American citizens. Why does AOC want to stop that?” Jackson asked.