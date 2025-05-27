VIP
Trans TikToker Melts Down Over Being Called 'Sir' at Disney Restaurant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 27, 2025 10:00 PM
A transgender TikToker, dressed in a blue leotard and pink Minnie Mouse ears, went on an angry rant after a waiter at a Disney World restaurant referred to him as “sir.” In response, the individual, who presents as a teenage girl, claimed the experience made him feel unsafe at Disney, a place often described as “the happiest place on Earth.”

“It makes me want to immediately, like, leave, because I no longer feel, like, safe here,” trans TikToker Lilly Contino said in a video posted to social media.

Contino was dining at Tiffins Restaurant in Disney's Animal Kingdom Park when the waiter, while explaining the first course, addressed him as “sir.”

“Coconut bread from Thailand?” Contino asked, to which the server replied, “Yes, sir.”

The trans TikToker immediately corrects the server, saying, “Ma’am,” prompting the waitperson to respond, “Oh, I’m sorry about that.”

However, the coconut bread lost all appeal for Contino after being addressed by the pronoun corresponding to his biological sex.

“It, like, totally sucks to the joy out of this bread tower,” the trans says into the camera, adding, “It makes me want to immediately, like, leave, because I no longer feel, like, safe here.”

“It’s like, oh, my guard now has to be up. I’m not gonna enjoy this bread as much because my guard is up,” he continued in his rant. “We should be able to go places and not have to worry. I don’t think I really want this bread tower, actually, I think I’d rather have the check if that’s okay.” 

The video then cuts to Contino flagging down a waiter and saying he no longer wants the bread tower. 

 “Actually, I'd rather have the check if that's okay,” he said. “I think their training says they're supposed to say ‘friend’ and not used gendered language, it's a pretty big thing that Disney has done,” he said. 

He said that just because the waiter apologized doesn't mean “[I] don't feel sad or offended.” 

Social media users, however, were not buying the victim card the trans TikToker was playing. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

