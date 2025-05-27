California’s Population Increase Driven by Immigration, Not by Democrats’ Promises

California made headlines when nearly 240,000 residents left the state in 2024, many heading to more conservative-led states. Now, the state is back in the news for an influx of new arrivals—but not for the reasons California’s leaders might want you to believe.

California is undergoing a major demographic shift in recent years, marked by a net outflow of residents, particularly middle-class and working families. At the same time, both legal and illegal immigration continue to fuel population growth in other parts of the state. As a border state with lenient policies, California remains a primary destination for a significant number of illegal immigrants.

As more illegal immigrants enter the state, many native-born residents are packing up and leaving, driven out by high taxes, rising crime, and policies that prioritize newcomers over longtime citizens. Although hundreds of thousands of residents left California, the state’s population still grew by 0.6 percent, mainly due to the arrival of over 361,000 illegal immigrants. California’s generous benefits and permissive policies continue to draw those who enter the country unlawfully.

California’s progressive stance on immigration often prioritizes benefits for illegal immigrants over its own residents. The state offers in-state tuition for undocumented students, driver’s licenses, and access to Medi-Cal, making it a more attractive destination compared to states with stricter immigration policies.

A 2024 Emerson College poll found that 56% of Californians have considered leaving the state due to the rising cost of living. This comes as California faces significant financial challenges, including a $45 billion budget shortfall. Meanwhile, taxpayer-funded programs like Medi-Cal, which now cover hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, are projected to cost the state around $8.4 billion in the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

This trend isn’t new. In 2023, 344,000 residents left California, while 292,000 illegal immigrants arrived.\

This comes as federal authorities are thinking about taking illegal immigrants out of the custody of California state or local agencies. This move would aim to weaken or bypass California’s sanctuary laws, which limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Essentially, by removing illegal aliens from state custody, federal officials hope to reduce the impact or effectiveness of the state’s policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

U.S. Atty. Bill Essaylie, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, explained that "Operation Guardian Angel" would be intended to "neutralize" sanctuary state rules. The program would use federal resources within county jails and state prisons, locations where federal officials say the sanctuary law obstructs immigration agents from taking custody of undocumented immigrants.

In other words, the laws would make it harder for immigration agents to take illegal immigrants into federal custody.