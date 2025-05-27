The NYT Hilariously Tries to Gloss Over How Illegals Get Welfare Benefits
VIP
Emotionally Driven Politics Results in Stupidity
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews
VIP
The Boss Gets Bossy, Politico Is Pro-Shadow Government, and Jonathan Capehart Quits Over...
New Details Emerge About Trump’s Would-Be Assassin—And Still No Answers
VIP
This New Poll Shows Republicans Doing Well on Voter Trust
Trump Effect: 'Right Track' Poll Hits 50 Percent for First Time in History
VIP
Fans Show Up for Basketball, Get a George Floyd Lecture Instead
Sen. Tuberville Announces Run for Alabama Governor
'60 Minutes' Scott Pelley Turns Graduation Speech Into Anti-Trump Tirade
Trump Admin Seeks Supreme Court Approval for Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
Macron’s Hypocrisy Will Cost the US, Moderate Arab States, and Israel Dearly
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Shares Hopeful News on Tariffs, the Economy
Tipsheet

California’s Population Increase Driven by Immigration, Not by Democrats’ Promises

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 27, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California made headlines when nearly 240,000 residents left the state in 2024, many heading to more conservative-led states. Now, the state is back in the news for an influx of new arrivals—but not for the reasons California’s leaders might want you to believe.

Advertisement

California is undergoing a major demographic shift in recent years, marked by a net outflow of residents, particularly middle-class and working families. At the same time, both legal and illegal immigration continue to fuel population growth in other parts of the state. As a border state with lenient policies, California remains a primary destination for a significant number of illegal immigrants. 

As more illegal immigrants enter the state, many native-born residents are packing up and leaving, driven out by high taxes, rising crime, and policies that prioritize newcomers over longtime citizens. Although hundreds of thousands of residents left California, the state’s population still grew by 0.6 percent, mainly due to the arrival of over 361,000 illegal immigrants. California’s generous benefits and permissive policies continue to draw those who enter the country unlawfully.

California’s progressive stance on immigration often prioritizes benefits for illegal immigrants over its own residents. The state offers in-state tuition for undocumented students, driver’s licenses, and access to Medi-Cal, making it a more attractive destination compared to states with stricter immigration policies.

A 2024 Emerson College poll found that 56% of Californians have considered leaving the state due to the rising cost of living. This comes as California faces significant financial challenges, including a $45 billion budget shortfall. Meanwhile, taxpayer-funded programs like Medi-Cal, which now cover hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, are projected to cost the state around $8.4 billion in the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This trend isn’t new. In 2023, 344,000 residents left California, while 292,000 illegal immigrants arrived.\

This comes as federal authorities are thinking about taking illegal immigrants out of the custody of California state or local agencies. This move would aim to weaken or bypass California’s sanctuary laws, which limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Essentially, by removing illegal aliens from state custody, federal officials hope to reduce the impact or effectiveness of the state’s policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. 

U.S. Atty. Bill Essaylie, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, explained that "Operation Guardian Angel" would be intended to "neutralize" sanctuary state rules. The program would use federal resources within county jails and state prisons, locations where federal officials say the sanctuary law obstructs immigration agents from taking custody of undocumented immigrants.

In other words, the laws would make it harder for immigration agents to take illegal immigrants into federal custody.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
New Details Emerge About Trump’s Would-Be Assassin—And Still No Answers Sarah Arnold
Trump Effect: 'Right Track' Poll Hits 50 Percent for First Time in History Sarah Arnold
Biden Has Fewer Fans Than Ever, Even at Home Derek Hunter
Dr. Peterson, You Were Made to Tell It! Kevin McCullough
The Reactions to French President Macron Getting Slapped by His Wife Were Social Media Gold Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement