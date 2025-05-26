Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's...
Steel: Made in America Again
The Sacred Debt of Memorial Day
Thank You For Your Service
Trump Is Considering Taking Billions in Grant Money From Harvard and Giving It...
VIP
How Macron Responded to That Awkward Viral Video of Him and His Wife
The Subject of Potential New Biden Book Is Really Going to Irk the...
This Was the Moment Harris Reportedly Decided to Never Campaign With Biden Again
Did You Catch What Trump Added in His Deleted, Then Reposted Memorial Day...
'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dies
Trump Visits Arlington National Cemetery to Mark Memorial Day
NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani ‘Dangerous,’ Americans Against Antisemitism Founder Says
Tensions Are Reportedly Growing at This European Stretch of Border
This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson Slams Medicaid Abuse: 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens Enrolled While Vulnerable Americans Wait

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 26, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) reassured concerns on Sunday over a growing concern that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” would cut Medicaid for Americans. Instead, he sounded the alarm that more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants are currently enrolled in Medicaid. Johnson’s remarks underscore what many conservatives have long warned: the unchecked flow of illegal aliens is not only a national security and sovereignty issue, but a massive burden on American taxpayers.

Advertisement

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Johnson said there was a lot of misinformation circulating in the news about Trump’s spending package, doubling down on the fact that the GOP-backed bill is “not cutting Medicaid in this package.” Instead, he argued that the more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants who are enrolled in Medicaid have been improperly reaping the benefits of a program meant to serve vulnerable American citizens like pregnant women, single mothers, the elderly, and the disabled. Johnson said the efforts to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse in the system are about protecting these resources for the Americans who genuinely need them.

“You‘re talking about 4.8 million able-bodied workers, young men, for example, who are on Medicaid and not working. They are choosing not to work when they can. That is called fraud. They are cheating the system,” Johnson added. “When you root out those kinds of abuses, you save the resources that are so desperately needed by the people who deserve it and need it most. That‘s what we‘re doing.”

Recommended

This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Johnson’s remarks come as Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, revealed that hard-working American taxpayers have been footing a $14 billion bill for Medicaid fraud while eligible patients struggle for care. 

“There's about $14 billion we've identified with DOGE, of folks who are duly enrolled wrongly in multiple states for Medicaid," Oz said. “You live in New Jersey, but you move to Pennsylvania, and which state gets your Medicaid? Turns out both states collect money from the federal government.”

Oz highlighted the absence of a federal work requirement for Medicaid, contrasting it with the SNAP (food stamps) program, which does include such a requirement. He argued that requiring able-bodied individuals to work is better for both the individuals and the country, and that failing to do so creates a moral hazard.

He also said that some states are financially rewarded for not fully cooperating with the federal government on Medicaid. Under the program’s expansion, the federal government covers up to 90 percent of costs in certain states, while others only get 50–60 percent, creating an imbalance that discourages full cooperation.

Advertisement

“People work their whole life, chipped into Medicare, they get the program, they retire thinking they have got a great system, and the hospital tells them, 'Listen, you guys don't pay as well as the able-bodied folks on Medicaid who haven't been able to get a job.' So, in a way, we value them more, and that's what ends up happening that disrupts the system,” Oz said. 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MEDICARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend Rebecca Downs
Tensions Are Reportedly Growing at This European Stretch of Border Madeline Leesman
Jasmine Crockett Wants to Investigate Donald Trump – But There's a Problem Jeff Charles
Calm Down, Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
If That's What Dems Are Spending Money on, Donald Trump Has Truly Destroyed Them Matt Vespa
Trump Is Considering Taking Billions in Grant Money From Harvard and Giving It to... Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend Rebecca Downs
Advertisement