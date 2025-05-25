The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't...
Trump Admin Extradites Neo-Nazi 'Commander Butcher' Behind Plot to Poison Jewish Children

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 25, 2025 3:00 PM
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File

The Trump administration took decisive action in extraditing the notorious “Commander Butcher,” a key figure in a brutal “Maniac Murder Cult” responsible for heinous crimes and a foiled terror plot targeting New York City. 

A Georgian national known as “Commander Butcher,” Michail Chkhikvishvili, was extradited to the United States from Moldova on Thursday after spending nearly a year in custody there. He was initially arrested in Chișinău, Moldova, in July 2024, facing charges from a four-count indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York. The charges include soliciting hate crimes and planning acts of mass violence targeting Manhattan.

Chkhikvishvili is identified as a leader of the Maniac Murder Cult—also known by various names such as Maniacs Murder Cult, Maniacs: Cult of Killing, MKY, MMC, and MKU—an international extremist group driven by racial hatred. According to the indictment, he recruited individuals to carry out violent attacks aligned with the group’s ideology, including plotting a mass casualty event in New York City.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi called him “a white supremacist" and said the case highlights the modern threat of terrorism driven by online extremist networks targeting innocent people, including children and the Jewish community. She emphasized that the Justice Department will aggressively pursue those behind hate-fueled violence. 

“This case is a stark reminder of the kind of terrorism we face today: online networks plotting unspeakable acts of violence against children, families, and the Jewish community in pursuit of a depraved, extremist ideology,” Bondi said in a statement. 

The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
Calling the allegations “despicable,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the defendant is accused of recruiting others to commit hate-fueled murders, including targeting Jewish people, minorities, and even children by poisoning holiday candy. He called the allegations despicable and credited the FBI and Moldovan authorities for successfully extraditing the suspect to face justice in the U.S. 

In 2023, the accused neo-Nazi allegedly planned to poison candy and have it handed out by someone dressed as Santa Claus, targeting minority children at a Jewish school in Brooklyn. The DOJ also said he tried to recruit cult members to carry out bombings against Jewish people and racial minorities. 

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The Democrats Are in Such a State of Disaster, Even the NYT Can't Spin It Matt Vespa
