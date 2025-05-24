Ex-Obama Aide Laments How Trump Has Taken Over the Obama Coalition
Newsom Furious, Vows Legal Fight After Senate Repeals EV Mandate Waiver

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 24, 2025 12:00 PM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is fuming after Congress moved to repeal the state’s aggressive electric vehicle (EV) mandate, delivering a major blow to his administration’s climate agenda. The Senate’s overwhelming vote to overturn California’s EV mandate signals growing frustration with heavy-handed government policies that prioritize political posturing over consumer choice and economic freedom.

This week, in a 51-44 vote, the Senate approved a resolution that would revoke California's federal waiver allowing it and several other Democratic-led states to mandate electric vehicle sales. Just one Democrat, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), voted in favor of the resolution alongside every Republican who voted. 

The repeal relies on the Congressional Review Act, a Bill Clinton-era law that allows Congress to repeal regulations that are not presented to it for timely approval. 

In a press statement, Newsom vowed to sue and argued that this move is illegal, breaks decades of precedent, and goes against rulings from the Government Accountability Office and Senate Parliamentarian. Newsom criticized the effort, saying it would “Make America Smoggy Again.”

“Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced today the state will file a lawsuit as Republicans in the U.S. Senate target California’s clean vehicles program – a move that will 'Make America Smoggy Again,”’ the statement read. “The Republican-controlled Senate is illegally using the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to attempt to revoke California’s Clean Air Act waivers, which authorize California’s clean cars and trucks program. This defies decades of precedent of these waivers not being subject to the CRA, and contradicts the non-partisan Government Accountability Office and Senate Parliamentarian, who both ruled that the CRA’s short-circuited process does not apply to the waivers.” 

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law within the next several weeks, marking a win for his administration. Trump has opposed policies requiring consumers to purchase electric vehicles, meaning he can view the vote as a victory. During his campaign, he warned that the push for “all-electric cars” would harm auto workers and severely impact the auto industry.

