James Comer Urges Pam Bondi to Prosecute Biden Family

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 24, 2025 1:30 PM
House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is turning up the heat on the Biden family, urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute what he claims is blatant dishonesty by former President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden. Comer argued that James misled Congress about Joe Biden’s involvement in the family’s overseas business ventures and claims that other witnesses and evidence contradict. According to Comer, this is part of a larger pattern of cover-up and corruption aimed at protecting the former president.

During a recent episode of the “Alex Marlow Show,” Comer revealed that he is considering working with the Department of Justice to hold the Biden crime family responsible for their actions, potentially. Comer said that while he doesn’t have the authority to prosecute, if he did, members of the Biden family would be in prison. He emphasized that his role is to investigate, but noted that Bondi and the DOJ have the power to bring charges, and he wants to work with them to pursue accountability. 

In December, Comer said that if Bondi wanted to pursue the evidence uncovered by the Oversight Committee, she could go down in history because this is a clear public corruption case of a sitting President of the United States. He also argued that the blanket pardon for Hunter Biden was designed to shield him from broader financial crimes uncovered during the House Oversight Committee's investigation, which began in 2014. He emphasized that serious offenses like money laundering, bribery, and extortion were flagged in bank reports and suggested the Biden team was aware a future Trump administration could act on the committee's findings. Comer stated that if Bondi chose to pursue it, she has the authority to prosecute Hunter Biden, his family, and even potentially the former president, based on the evidence gathered.

This comes as Biden announced his diagnosis with prostate cancer, leading many to speculate that he has been aware of his illness for years. The diagnosis has fueled further debate over whether he was fully in charge during his presidency.

