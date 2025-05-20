New Report Reveals Biden Couldn't Recognize People He'd Known for Decades

Following the news of former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, new reports reveal he struggled to recognize people he’s known for decades during his 2024 re-election campaign. This unsettling revelation adds fuel to the ongoing debate about Biden’s mental acuity and the decisions he made while in office. As Biden faces a recent prostate cancer diagnosis, concerns about his cognitive abilities and his capacity to make critical decisions during his time in office have been amplified.

According to the new book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, Biden appeared not to recognize George Clooney at a fundraiser the actor held with Julia Roberts in Los Angeles in June 2024 despite their two-decade-long friendship.

The book claims that Clooney was “shaken to his core” by Biden's failure to recognize him at a fundraiser that raised $30 million for Biden’s campaign, despite knowing the actor for more than 20 years. Biden's aides quickly intervened to address the awkward situation, but Biden reportedly repeated "Thank you for being here" several times, as if speaking to someone he had never met. Clooney reportedly described the interaction as “uncomfortable,” stunned that the president didn’t recognize someone he had known for years, especially the very person hosting the fundraiser on his behalf.

Clooney had reportedly expressed concern about Biden's health before, after a White House aide told him that they were working on getting the former president to take longer steps when he walked.

Biden’s office is acting as if the 82-year-old just recently found out about his cancer diagnosis. However, many have cast doubts, suggesting they were aware of it long before announcing it to the public.

During an interview on Fox News’ Sean Hannity show, the host told Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) who also served as the White House physician for three presidents, that he was “having a hard time understanding how they allowed prostate cancer to metastasize when he has doctors around him literally, all day long.”

In response, Jackson expressed that it is “inconceivable” that Biden only discovered he had prostate cancer after leaving the White House, given that he had been there for four years, with access to world-class healthcare and the best possible executive medical care.

Jackson stated that he finds it hard to believe Biden was not receiving prostate screenings during his time in office, especially since previous presidents, including Bush, Obama, and Trump, had such exams as part of their routine physicals.

He accused Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, of lying to the American people about Biden's health, particularly his cognitive decline, and questions why Biden didn't receive or report having these critical health screenings while in office.