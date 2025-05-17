Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
Liberal Amnesty Group Inadvertently Makes Great Case for the Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
You Know CNN's Control Room Was in Agony Over This Segment About Trump
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an...
Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been...
VIP
Tapper Gets a PR Massage, More Positive Yet 'Bad' Economic News, and Trump's...
The 764 War: What the FBI Knows and Keyboard Warriors Deny
Four Trump Officials Pen NYT Op-Ed Calling for This Commonsense Reform
Chinese Farmland in America
Pay for Pro Growth Tax Cuts by Ending the Credit Union Tax Loophole
Freedom Defined
New York Students Desperately Need Trump's Help
George Washington’s Vision for Confronting Anti-Semitism
State Attorney General Warns of Online 'Sextortion' Network that Targets Children
Tipsheet

Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 17, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump wasted no time blasting the Supreme Court after its recent ruling limiting the use of the Alien Enemies Act, calling the decision a dangerous step that weakens national security. Trump warned that the ruling paves the way for more criminals to flood into the United States unchecked. His criticism reflects growing frustration among conservatives who see the Court’s decision as yet another example of unelected judges putting ideology over public safety and national sovereignty.

Advertisement

On Friday, in a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court approved a request from Venezuelan nationals for an injunction to prevent their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court contended that the Trump administration failed to provide the detainees with sufficient time or proper resources to contest their deportations.

In response, Trump criticized the higher court for making it harder to quickly deport dangerous illegal immigrants, such as murderers, drug dealers, and gang members. He argued the ruling forces the government to go through a lengthy legal process for each individual, which could take years, and allows these individuals to commit more crimes while waiting. The president also warned that this decision would lead to more illegal immigrants entering the U.S. and endangering American communities. 

“The Supreme Court has ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Recommended

Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump said that the decision would cause chaos and argued that the ruling blocks him from fulfilling his duty to protect the country. He contrasted it with former President Joe Biden’s approach, which he pointed out resulted in millions of criminal illegal aliens entering the U.S. without proper vetting. Yet, removing them now requires a lengthy legal process, which he views as unfair and dangerous.

Trump went on to thank Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who dissented. 

Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
You Know CNN's Control Room Was in Agony Over This Segment About Trump Matt Vespa
Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been Released. They’re Brutal. Matt Vespa
Four Trump Officials Pen NYT Op-Ed Calling for This Commonsense Reform Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Advertisement