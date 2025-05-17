Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In'

President Donald Trump wasted no time blasting the Supreme Court after its recent ruling limiting the use of the Alien Enemies Act, calling the decision a dangerous step that weakens national security. Trump warned that the ruling paves the way for more criminals to flood into the United States unchecked. His criticism reflects growing frustration among conservatives who see the Court’s decision as yet another example of unelected judges putting ideology over public safety and national sovereignty.

On Friday, in a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court approved a request from Venezuelan nationals for an injunction to prevent their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court contended that the Trump administration failed to provide the detainees with sufficient time or proper resources to contest their deportations.

In response, Trump criticized the higher court for making it harder to quickly deport dangerous illegal immigrants, such as murderers, drug dealers, and gang members. He argued the ruling forces the government to go through a lengthy legal process for each individual, which could take years, and allows these individuals to commit more crimes while waiting. The president also warned that this decision would lead to more illegal immigrants entering the U.S. and endangering American communities.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump said that the decision would cause chaos and argued that the ruling blocks him from fulfilling his duty to protect the country. He contrasted it with former President Joe Biden’s approach, which he pointed out resulted in millions of criminal illegal aliens entering the U.S. without proper vetting. Yet, removing them now requires a lengthy legal process, which he views as unfair and dangerous.

Trump went on to thank Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who dissented.