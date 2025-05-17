Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett's (TX) recent mockery of Christian lawmakers over SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) reforms is just another display of how out of touch progressive politicians are with the realities of the government. Crockett mocked Republican lawmakers who tout “Christian values” and are advocating for reform. She said they are "set on taking food from the hungry,” which is not only misleading but also fails to acknowledge the importance of accountability and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

“Let’s clear something up: SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — the LARGEST federal program to fight hunger in the country!” Crockett wrote in a social media post. “It blows my mind that the party that touts its ‘Christian values’ is the same party that is SET on taking food from the hungry.”

Crockett’s statement comes as House Republicans introduce new legislation as part of President Donald Trump’s proposed "big, beautiful" bill, aimed at overhauling the food stamp program to align it with its "original intent better." The proposed reforms would include stricter eligibility standards and place greater responsibility on states to contribute to the program's financial burden. The proposal introduces a cost-sharing plan for states, requiring them to cover a percentage of SNAP benefits based on their payment error rates. Starting in fiscal year 2028, states with error rates between six percent and eight percent would pay 15 percent of the costs, those with error rates between eight percent and ten percent would pay 20 percent, and states with error rates above ten percent would be responsible for 25 percent of the costs.

This is undoubtedly not the first time Crockett has mocked and criticized Republicans. Earlier this month, she claimed Republicans were “inherently” violent.

Crockett acknowledged that political violence can come from any side, but emphasized that right-wing groups like white supremacists, Proud Boys, and neo-Nazis are more often responsible for domestic terrorism. She argued these groups should be labeled as domestic terrorists because of their violent behavior, while overlooking the violent rhetoric directed at Trump by members of her own party.

For example, Trump survived two assassination attempts, with one of the suspects openly stating their intention to kill him. Crockett also overlooked the vandalism targeted at Elon Musk's Tesla.