Clarence Thomas Sends a Nukes Into the Left's National Injunctions
FBI Director Confirms Foiled ISIS Attack on U.S. Soil
James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help.
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake...
Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia
Yesterday, RFK Jr. Put Dems in Their Place on Measles and Budgeting
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't...
VIP
California Democrat Wants Gun Control on Gun Parts
Syria Could Join Abraham Accords, Former Ambassador to Israel Says
VIP
'Genocide Barbie' Who Competed for China Lands Sports Illustrated Cover
Bernie Sanders Blames U.S. for Gaza Crisis, Claims America 'Complicit' in Humanitarian 'At...
Did You See the Indicted Wisconsin Judge's Defense?
This Group Wants to Make Sure DEI Is Not Used to Rebuild the...
VIP
Trump Gave Another Update About ‘Taking Over’ Gaza
Tipsheet

Six Illegal Immigrants Charged in Vicious Murder of South Carolina Mother During Random Robbery Attempt

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 15, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

In a chilling reminder of the deadly consequences of open-border policies, six illegal immigrants have been charged in the brutal murder of a South Carolina mother during a random attempted robbery. The horrific crime underscores the national security crisis festering at our southern border— a crisis that the Biden administration facilitated.

Advertisement

Local officials in Lancaster, South Carolina, have charged six Honduran nationals — all in the U.S. illegally and ranging in age from 13 to 21 — in connection with the random killing of Larisha Sharell Thompson, a mother of two. The suspects are also facing charges of burglary and attempted armed robbery. Authorities say the group allegedly pulled up next to Thompson's car, shot her dead, and tried to get into her vehicle. In addition to the murder, they are accused of attempting to rob a convenience store.

In May, South Carolina officials announced the arrests of six illegal immigrants: Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda, along with three minors aged 13, 14, and 15. Notably, Torres-Chirinos had a prior arrest for domestic violence in 2023 but was not deported at the time. Following their arrests, the Department of Homeland Security has issued detainers for all six individuals.

“People like this have no place in our society, and we will do everything in our power to make sure the full weight of the law is brought down on these six individuals,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. 

Recommended

James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that Thompson was killed by illegal immigrants who shouldn't have been in the U.S. to begin with, and that President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are committed to prioritizing the safety of American citizens and supporting victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens. 

This comes as Noem reopened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office, which was created by the Trump administration in 2017 to support victims of crimes linked to immigration. The office had been closed by the previous administration, leaving those victims without essential resources and services.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help. Matt Vespa
Clarence Thomas Sends a Nukes Into the Left's National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake News Attack on Donald Trump. Jr. Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman
When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help. Matt Vespa
Advertisement