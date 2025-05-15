Six Illegal Immigrants Charged in Vicious Murder of South Carolina Mother During Random Robbery Attempt

In a chilling reminder of the deadly consequences of open-border policies, six illegal immigrants have been charged in the brutal murder of a South Carolina mother during a random attempted robbery. The horrific crime underscores the national security crisis festering at our southern border— a crisis that the Biden administration facilitated.

Local officials in Lancaster, South Carolina, have charged six Honduran nationals — all in the U.S. illegally and ranging in age from 13 to 21 — in connection with the random killing of Larisha Sharell Thompson, a mother of two. The suspects are also facing charges of burglary and attempted armed robbery. Authorities say the group allegedly pulled up next to Thompson's car, shot her dead, and tried to get into her vehicle. In addition to the murder, they are accused of attempting to rob a convenience store.

In May, South Carolina officials announced the arrests of six illegal immigrants: Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda, along with three minors aged 13, 14, and 15. Notably, Torres-Chirinos had a prior arrest for domestic violence in 2023 but was not deported at the time. Following their arrests, the Department of Homeland Security has issued detainers for all six individuals.

“People like this have no place in our society, and we will do everything in our power to make sure the full weight of the law is brought down on these six individuals,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that Thompson was killed by illegal immigrants who shouldn't have been in the U.S. to begin with, and that President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are committed to prioritizing the safety of American citizens and supporting victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

This comes as Noem reopened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office, which was created by the Trump administration in 2017 to support victims of crimes linked to immigration. The office had been closed by the previous administration, leaving those victims without essential resources and services.