Bernie Sanders Blames U.S. for Gaza Crisis, Claims America 'Complicit' in Humanitarian 'Atrocity'

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has once again shown his radical priorities are out of step with American interests and security. In a stunning rebuke of the United States, Sanders declared that the nation is “complicit” in what he called a humanitarian “atrocity” in Gaza, while ignoring the brutal attacks and terrorism of Hamas, which launched the October 7 massacre against Israeli civilians.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes asked Sanders whether the United States is applying enough pressure on the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid and food into Gaza. He pointed out that there is growing concern about mass starvation and reports that Israeli officials privately acknowledge the severity of the crisis.

“Is the U.S. doing enough? The U.S. has provided billions and billions of dollars to Netanyahu’s war machine to cause this horrible, horrible humanitarian disaster,” Sanders said.

The far-left senator claimed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is being supported by U.S. military aid to Israel, saying that the U.S. should immediately halt all aid to Israel until it allows substantial humanitarian relief, respects Palestinian rights, and moves toward a two-state solution. Sanders also accused the U.S. of being complicit in what he calls an “atrocity."

"Over 50,000 are dead there. Massive malnutrition taking place right now. Children are starving to death. And that is all backed up with U.S. military aid to Netanyahu, as you will remember,” Sanders said. “I try to stop that military aid. I think the United States should simply say tomorrow to Netanyahu, you’re not getting another nickel, not only until there’s massive humanitarian aid coming in, not until you start treating the Palestinian people with respect. We move toward a two-state solution. But what is going on now is almost unspeakable, and the United States is complicit in this atrocity.”

Sanders' comments come after reports found that Hamas has been diverting humanitarian aid in Gaza, which is a major reason for the current shortages and the pause in some deliveries. Even the head of the Palestinian Authority has acknowledged this reality.

As Katie has previously noted, Hamas has been seizing aid delivered to the Gaza Strip by Israel, Jordan, and other governments. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) confirmed that Hamas terrorists have looted at least 60 percent of the aid that Israel allowed to enter Gaza. She also highlighted that former National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged he couldn’t guarantee Hamas wouldn’t intercept U.S.-airdropped humanitarian assistance.

Katie further went on to explain that the terrorist organization has been taking control of humanitarian aid intended for Palestinian civilians and then charging them to receive it. Reports also indicate that the group has killed civilians attempting to access the aid on their own. To make the situation even more damning, the United Nations expected Israel to guarantee that humanitarian aid isn’t stolen, yet refused to permit Israel to send armed security to safeguard it. At the same time, the UN blamed Israel for not doing enough to ensure aid reaches civilians in Gaza.