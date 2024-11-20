The UN Admits Aid Trucks in Gaza are Being Looted, But There's Still a Problem

The United Nations is finally admitting that aid being driven into the Gaza Strip is being looted, a fact we've known for a year. And yet, officials still won't admit which "armed people" are doing the stealing.

We know who is looting the trucks. It's Iranian backed Hamas and many of its members work for UNWRA. The terrorist group steals the aid, meant for Palestinian civilians, and then makes them pay for it. Hamas is also murdering civilians who try to access the aid. From the Jerusalem Post:

Hamas terrorists have confiscated so much humanitarian aid that the terror group is struggling to find space in warehouses to store all of it, according to intercepted communications between Hamas operatives that were played during an episode of N12's "Ulpan Shishi" on Friday. These intercepted communications feature Hamas operatives discussing the movement of goods from overflowing humanitarian aid warehouses to Khan Yunis. “We’ve got trucks filled with goods alongside the diesel trucks,” one operative said. “At this point, we have everything... The warehouse is at full capacity. We’re just waiting for the green light to start transferring.” The second operative responded, “Coordinating with Samer is difficult due to a reception issue. If you can move them elsewhere, go ahead.” The first operative then asked, “Can you take them to Khan Yunis, or will that cause a delay?”

Making matters worse, the UN demands Israel ensure the aid isn't stolen but also won't allow Israel to provide armed security to protect the aid. Then, the UN accuses Israel failing to allow the delivery of aid to Gaza civilians.