Zelensky Agrees to Meet Putin in Turkey for High-Stakes Talks Amid Growing Calls for Peace

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 11, 2025 3:00 PM
Russian Presidential Press Service and Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

In a surprising turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday. The decision marks a potential shift from months of rhetoric and resistance, as Zelensky now appears willing to sit down after refusing to meet with the Russian President. The high-stakes meeting comes amid growing calls for diplomacy and accountability in a war that has drained billions from American taxpayers.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that the two world leaders would meet amid Ukraine and Russia being under a ceasefire deal. Putin initially suggested holding the meeting during the weekend, and Trump encouraged Zelensky to agree to it. Putin emphasized that the talks in Istanbul should occur without any preconditions and focus on achieving a long-term peace. 

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Putin isn’t seeking a ceasefire with Ukraine right now, but wants to hold talks in Turkey on Thursday to negotiate an end to the conflict. The president urged Ukraine to accept the meeting immediately, arguing it’s a chance to see if peace is possible and to clarify the path forward for European and U.S. leaders.

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH," Trump wrote. "Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY. At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!”

Trump expressed doubt that Ukraine will reach a deal with Putin, whom he says is more focused on celebrating World War II victory, a war the U.S. was crucial in winning. He urged Ukraine to hold the meeting immediately. 

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally, I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses," Zelensky said following the announcement of the meeting. 

Putin’s proposal came just hours after key European leaders, while in Kyiv on Saturday, demanded that he agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or face severe new sanctions. Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, backed that position on Sunday.

