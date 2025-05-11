Ukraine, Allies Demand Russia Accept Unconditional 30-Day Ceasefire Starting Monday

In a strong display of unity, the U.S., Ukraine, and several Western allies call on Russia to agree to a complete 30-day ceasefire starting next week. The pressure campaign aims to halt the ongoing conflict and force Moscow to the table without conditions. Backed by NATO and dozens of partner nations, the proposed ceasefire would significantly pause the conflict if accepted. While Ukraine has signaled its willingness to comply, Russia has yet to commit.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with several European leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland in Kyiv to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire—or face more sanctions. The ceasefire would begin as early as Monday.

President Donald Trump also joined the meeting via phone call to discuss peace efforts.

Zelensky said he and his allies spoke with Trump, “agreed on our common view of our further actions,” and were “grateful to President Trump.”

“A comprehensive ceasefire—across air, land, sea, and infrastructure—for 30 days will begin the process of ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As @POTUS has repeatedly said: stop the killing—now,” wrote Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Trump’s envoy to Ukraine, on X.

His remarks came in response to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who announced that Ukraine and its allies are fully prepared to implement an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday. Sybiha added that if Russia agrees and effective monitoring is in place, the truce could build trust and lay the groundwork for future peace talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov brushed off the ceasefire proposal, telling Russian news agency Interfax that he hears "many contradictory statements from Europe" that seem more confrontational than constructive. “They don’t appear aimed at restoring relations—nothing more.”

Hours later, Putin said, “We propose to the Kyiv authorities to resume the talks that they broke off in 2022, and, I emphasise, without any preconditions.”

“The cease-fire must be comprehensive: in the air, at sea, and on land,” Zelensky told reporters. “It is quite possible to monitor the cease-fire in coordination with the United States of America; this is really realistic. The cease-fire should last for 30 days to give diplomacy a real chance.”