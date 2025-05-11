Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems Abandoning Diversity Push, Rallying Behind 'White Male' for 2028

In another race baiting moment, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX) suggested that her party may pivot in 2028 toward running what she called the "safest white boy" they can find—hinting at a more moderate, establishment-friendly candidate rather than sticking with the progressive, diversity-focused image Democrats have aggressively promoted in recent years.

During an Urban View radio show interview with hosts Clay Cane and Reecie Colbert, Crockett claimed the Democratic Party has moved away from championing diversity, like electing the first female president, in favor of backing the "safest" choice: a white male. According to Crockett, the party has shifted strategy after losing elections when it strayed from that model. She said that some Democrats, driven by a desire to win, are leaning toward backing the “safest white male” candidate for 2028, claiming donors are already rallying behind one specific person who fits that description—someone who is neither Black nor a woman.

“And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win. So there’s a lot of people that are like, you know what? Like, let’s go find the safest white boy we can find. I mean, I’m just saying,” Crockett said. “No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate. I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a black person nor a woman, okay?”

While Crockett did not reveal who the Democratic Party has set its sights on for 2028, she did reveal that they were the same people who supported former President Joe Biden.

Crockett then shifted her focus to President Donald Trump, saying people underestimate how difficult Trump is as an opponent. She pointed out that both Democratic candidates who lost to him did so because he stirs up misogyny and is openly disrespectful. She also claimed that Trump doesn’t know how to handle her because she pushes back just as hard.

“People fail to recognize how unique Trump is. They continue to say, ‘Well, we lost.’ Well, they both lost to Trump. Trump who is a misogynist, Trump who is going to ramp up the misogynists in the first place because that’s what he does. He is disrespectful. Like, right now, he still doesn’t know how to deal with me. Because if you punch me, I’m punching back, okay?” Crockett said.