Hamas Says It Will Release Last American Hostage Edan Alexander

Hamas terrorists announced plans on Sunday to release American hostage Edan Alexander, a move that comes amid ongoing negotiations and increasing international pressure. Alexander, a 19-year-old Israeli-American and former IDF soldier, was taken captive during the October 7 attacks. The development follows renewed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages and reach a ceasefire agreement in the conflict.

“As part of the efforts made by the brotherly mediators to achieve a ceasefire, Hamas has been in contact with the U.S. administration in recent days," a statement from Hamas read. “The movement has shown a high level of positivity, and the Israeli soldier with dual American citizenship, [Edan] Alexander, will be released as part of the steps being taken toward a ceasefire, the opening of border crossings, and the entry of aid and relief for our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Alexander is believed to be the last surviving American hostage held by the terrorist organization. While the exact timing of his release remains uncertain, Reuters reports that he is expected to be freed on Tuesday.

Exiled Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya stated that efforts to secure the release have been coordinated with the involvement of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

“The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," Hayya said.

Alexander’s potential release comes ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East this week. He will spend four days in the Arabian Gulf nations, with his most controversial stop being in Qatar.