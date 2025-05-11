So Much Winning: We Have a New Trade Deal With China
Top Dems Slam Ilhan Omar's Remarks on White Men

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 11, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

One of the top Democrat strategists, James Carville, and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joined forces to call out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her resurfaced remarks about white men. 

The two Democrats unloaded on the “Squad” member, saying that she needs to rediscover her appreciation for the greatness of the United States. Carville emphasized that the Democratic Party should champion American values and pride, instead of downplaying the country’s achievements. Khanna echoed the sentiment, stressing that views like Omar’s are breaking down their party rather than building it up. 

During a 2018 interview with Al Jazeera, Omar said that Americans “should be more fearful of white men in our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country.” 

“And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of White men,” Omar continued. 

Carville criticized Omar, suggesting that if she disagrees with the Democratic Party’s direction, she should leave and start her own movement. He expressed frustration with the progressive left's campaign against white men, pointing out that they make up a significant portion of the electorate. Carville also argued that while the Democrats may agree with some of Omar's views, they shouldn’t be running against such a large and vital voting group. 

Khanna also expressed his disagreement with Omar’s remarks about white Americans, stating that he differed from her on a "substantive level.”

“I think that white Americans have done enormous things for our freedom," Khanna stated. "I mean, who are the people who scaled the cliffs of Normandy? Many of them were white men.”

The California Congressman said his disagreement with Omar’s remarks goes beyond politics. He believes the United States is a great, kind, and decent country.

“What Democrats should start every speech with is: 'America is the greatest country in the world. It's the most open country in the world. It's the least racist country in the world, and we want to make it better,'" Khanna continued. 

The resurfaced clip caught the attention of Vice President JD Vance, who called it “sick.” 

“This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language,” Vance wrote on X. “What a disgrace this person is.”

In response, Omar fired back at the Vice President. 

“In this nearly 8-year-old clip, I am referring to the rise of white nationalism in an annual report issued by the Anti-Defamation League that said white supremacists were responsible for 78 percent of ‘extremist-related murders,'” Omar replied. “PS, you should look up what ‘genocidal’ actually means when you’re actively supporting a genocide taking place in Gaza.” 

Tags: ILHAN OMAR

