Trump Brokers 'Immediate and Full Ceasefire' Between India and Pakistan, De-Escalating Tensions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 10, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a significant breakthrough of rising tensions, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday a full and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The announcement comes just hours after Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on India earlier in the day. This comes after India launched military strikes at Pakistan last week, resulting in accusations from both sides, pushing the two nuclear powers dangerously close to open conflict. The ceasefire is being hailed as a critical first step toward de-escalation. It is credited to Trump with intense diplomatic pressure for helping restore order and pushing both nations toward accountability and peace.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” 

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire shortly after the president’s announcement. He called the agreement a “full-fledged” ceasefire that went into effect immediately and said that lines of communication between the governments and militaries of India and Pakistan have been opened. 

“Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” He said. 

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that senior military leaders from both nations have agreed to halt all hostilities across land, air, and sea, effective from 5:00 p.m. IST on Saturday. 

The ceasefire comes amid a series of military strikes initiated by both India and Pakistan, including India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The ceasefire was brokered through intensive negotiations led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with support from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Both countries have committed to de-escalation, with Pakistan reopening its airspace and India maintaining certain military restrictions.

“Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” Rubio said in a statement. 

He confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and will begin peace talks at a neutral location, praising both leaders for choosing diplomacy over conflict.

Vice President JD Vance praised President Trump’s team, notably Rubio, and expressed gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their efforts and willingness to engage in the ceasefire. 

“Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire,” Vance wrote on X. 

